SANDPOINT — Moscow got a second shot at Sandpoint on Friday, but the Bears couldn’t overcome a swarming Bulldogs defense, a bruising 100-yard rusher and a pinpoint-accurate quarterback at War Memorial Field.
Sandpoint held Moscow scoreless in the first half and went on to win 31-13 in an Idaho Class 4A quarterfinal round game.
“Offensively, we couldn’t get anything going in the first half,” said Moscow coach Phil Helbling, whose team mustered only 16 yards of offense in the first two quarters. “That’s tough when you get to this point and you’re playing, as well as we were playing, to come out and not execute.”
It was a somber end for a Moscow team that had its wildest year in recent history. From a season postponed and shortened because of the coronavirus, to their first opening-round playoff win in ages, to their second defeat of the season at the Bulldogs’ home field, the Bears (4-2) endured — and at times, conquered — a multitude of challenges in 2020.
“I talked to them just about how proud I am of them, the adversity that they (battled) all year long,” Helbling said. “We were in some very unique situations at times, and for young kids to battle the way they battled … it speaks volumes to the players we have.”
It was Sandpoint’s defense in the first half and offense in the second half that powered the Bulldogs past Moscow this time. They also beat the Bears 31-20 on Oct. 16.
The Bulldogs (5-4) forced Moscow into a three-and-out on the game’s first drive, then marched 45 yards on 10 plays in 5:36 to score on a 1-yard run by sophomore quarterback Parker Pettit.
Time of possession heavily favored Sandpoint in the first quarter, but Moscow’s defense also hung tough, and Sandpoint led 14-0 at the halfway mark.
The Bears notched their first score late in the third quarter on an 8-yard run by senior Lane Hanson, and Moscow trailed 17-7.
But the Bears struggled to sustain drives and Sandpoint added two more touchdowns in the fourth, one 5-yard pass from Pettit to Max Thielbahr on a rollout, and another on a 20-yard run by Gerrit Cox.
Moscow’s best drive came on its final score, when quarterback Chad Redinger connected with Cody Isakson, Jonah Elliss and Isaiah Murphy before stretching across the goal line for a 6-yard touchdown. But it was too little, too late.
“We’ve been true to what we do all year,” Sandpoint coach Ryan Knowles said moments before being drenched in Gatorade. “We are who we are at this time of year and our guys work hard … and that’s a good Bear team, so it’s good to beat good teams. They made the final eight, so very happy to knock them off.”
For Sandpoint, Pettit racked up 102 passing yards and only missed on three passes, one of which was intercepted by Elliss. The savvy sophomore was 16-of-19, passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another.
Cox ran 135 yards, all but 13 coming after halftime.
For Moscow, Redinger finished 8-of-21 passing for 68 yards. His favorite target was Isakson, who finished with four catches for 40 yards.
Elliss, Moscow’s star tight end, was held in check most of the game and finished with one catch for 12 yards and one rush for seven yards.
“When you’re in the playoffs, you gotta be at your best, and we weren’t at our best tonight,” Helbling said.
Moscow 0 0 7 7 — 13
Sandpoint 7 7 3 14—31
First Quarter
Sandpoint — Parker Pettit 1 run (Elek Christoferson kick), 5:27.
Second Quarter
Sandpoint — Elijah Larson 11 pass from Pettit (Christoferson kick), 9:23.
Third Quarter
Sandpoint — Christoferson 27 field goal, 8:44.
Moscow — Lane Hanson 8 run (Cody Isakson kick), 1:46.
Fourth Quarter
Sandpoint — Max Thielbahr 5 pass from Pettit (Christoferson kick), 9:29.
Sandpoint — Gerrit Cox 20 run (Christoferson kick), 6:51.
Moscow — Redinger 10 run (kick blocked), 4:39.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Moscow: Redinger 2-19, Isaiah Murphy 8-18, Jonah Elliss 1-7, Hanson 5-4, Leon Hutton 1-2. Sandpoint: Cox 21-135, Braden Kappen 9-34, Pettit 12-20, Larson 1-(-2).
PASSING — Moscow: Redinger 8-21-0—68. Sandpoint: Pettit 16-19-1—102.
RECEIVING: Moscow: Isakson 4-40, Murphy 1-17, Elliss 1-12, Jamari Simpson 1-5, Hanson 1-(-6). Sandpoint: Cody Newhart 6-63, Thielbahr 3-28, Larson 3-20, Cox 3-(-2), Kappen 1-(-7).
