As a second-year freshman in 2017, Washington State linebacker Jahad Woods phoned his father in San Diego and essentially told him not to hold his breath. It might be a while before he’s a starter.
Three games later, Cougar fixture Peyton Pelluer suffered a surprising season-ending injury, and Woods took his place. Since then, he’s started a school-record 49 times.
He’ll be among 14 seniors honored before Friday’s final home game (Pac-12 Network) as the Cougars (5-5, 4-3) face Arizona (1-9, 1-6) at Gesa Field in Pullman. Kickoff is 6 p.m.
Woods isn’t the only member of this class who’s capitalized on a long college career and kept raising his game. Middle linebacker Justus Rogers, like Woods, has appeared in 53 consecutive contests, while offensive tackles Abe Lucas and Liam Ryan have each started 40 consecutive times. All of those will take part in the senior-night ceremony.
By making his 49th career start (in a 50-game span) last week in the Cougars’ 38-24 loss at Oregon, Woods broke a school record set 11 years ago by offensive lineman Micah Hannam. As Woods noted, he was aided by an extra year of eligibility stemming from the pandemic.
“Obviously, some factors had to go into it,” he said this week, “like not being injured, the COVID year. It’s crazy to think about playing that long, starting for that long.”
A sixth-year senior from San Diego, Woods always has been undersized for a linebacker. He makes up for it with speed, a radar for the football and decisive tackling, but his lack of stature (his listed height of 6-foot-1 fools no one) has maybe perpetuated his self-image as an overachiever.
“Every year I’m not expected to start,” he said, exaggerating.
“I was recruited by Alex Grinch,” he said of the former WSU defensive coordinator. “Within two weeks, I committed here. I didn’t take an official visit. I didn’t need to see what Pullman was like — I knew it was different (from Southern California). That was my only offer, to be honest. I knew I could compete at this level. I saw it as a golden opportunity for me.”
With two regular-season games and a possible bowl contest remaining, Woods has 403 career tackles, fourth-highest at WSU and tops among active Pac-12 players. He shares with Ron Lee and DeWayne Patterson the school record of nine career forced fumbles, while Woods and Rogers are one contest shy of matching Pelluer’s Wazzu record of 54 game appearances.
Woods, Rogers and Ryan all have matched Pelluer when it comes to Pullman longevity, having joined the program in 2016. The extra time to develop has been especially beneficial for Rogers, a former high school quarterback who saved his best linebacker work for this season.
Before Saturday’s game at Oregon, Ducks coach Mario Cristobal said of Rogers, “At linebacker, they have a former quarterback … who’s as good a tackler and as instinctive as anybody we’ve played against all year.”
Woods and Rogers lead Wazzu in tackles this season with 84 and 60, respectively.
Other seniors to be honored are Max Borghi, Jarrett Guarantano, Travell Harris, George Hicks III, Tyrone Hill Jr., Daniel Isom, Calvin Jackson Jr., Austin Martin, Deon McIntosh and Seth Yost.
Other WSU seniors plan to return next year as the NCAA continues its efforts to offset the impact of the pandemic.
As for Friday’s ceremony, “My last home game — I know there’s going to be a lot of emotions,” Woods said. “Throughout the years there were plenty of fun games that we won — and lost. It’s going to be something that I’m going to remember. It’s been a fun college career.”
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.