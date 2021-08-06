A new morning for Cougars

When it comes to preseason camp, Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich is swapping one spartan ritual for another.
Unlike predecessor Mike Leach, he’s not hauling his team 35 miles to Lewiston to live semi-monastically in unfamiliar dorm rooms for several days while practicing at Sacajawea Middle School.
But he’s rousing them from bed early in the day.
The Cougars will alight on Rogers Field in Pullman at 8:15 a.m. today to begin their first genuine preseason camp under Rolovich, who conducted morning practices this time of year at Hawaii and plans to do the same at WSU.
None of the first 14 sessions will begin later than 9:15 a.m.
“If you love football like you say you do — waking up, doing it, practicing, starting your day — I’ve noticed a positive in that,” Rolovich said in a video conference Thursday. “I kind of like the early-morning, attack-the-day type of deal. For some of our people, it’s a little bit different than what’s been done in the past.”
Temperature-wise, a lot different.
The Leach-era Cougars routinely practiced in 85- to 105-degree conditions under the afternoon sun in the valley, a far cry from what they’ll get by climbing 1,600 feet in elevation and practicing six hours earlier.
Rolo said he didn’t seriously consider maintaining the Lewiston retreat, which saw players and coaches holed up in Lewis-Clark State dorms for up to 12 days.
“I think we’ve got a great facility,” he said. “They can sleep in their own beds. I understand the reason for going down there. I’m not knocking it. I think, for us, this would be the most effective thing.”
Of course, it was a moot point in Rolovich’s debut season at Wazzu last year, because preseason camp, like spring drills, was scotched by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Cougars began practicing in October, played their opener in November and looked mostly underprepared and overtaxed in losing three of their four games.
In this camp, after rediscovering the luxury of spring drills, they expect to make substantially more progress learning Rolovich’s run-and-shoot offense and defensive coordinator Jake Dickert’s 4-2-5 schemes.
For the fourth consecutive year, the Cougars enter preseason practices with an apparent three-man quandary at quarterback.
Last year’s starter as a true freshman, Jayden de Laura, returns to the practice field after drawing a DUI in February (of which he was found not guilty last week) and getting suspended for spring drills.
His absence meant more spring reps for the other top contenders: graduate transfer Jarrett Guarantano from Tennessee and fourth-year junior Camm Cooper.
The Cougs look loaded at running back, led by the dynamic duo of Max Borghi and Deon McIntosh, and at offensive line, paced by tackles Abe Lucas and Liam Ryan.
Their hopes of sharpening their receiver play took a hit with a season-ending ACL injury to Renard Bell, but they still have fellow slotback Travell Harris, a three-time All-Pac-12 honorable mention selection.
The Wazzu defense boasts ultra-experienced linebackers Jahad Woods and Justus Rogers and will try to shore up its 2020 inconsistencies at defensive line and secondary.
Officials expect more normalcy in terms of the pandemic this year, but the lingering uncertainties on that score are underscored by Rolovich’s unexplained decision, for the time being, to avoid being vaccinated. He ducked a question Thursday about how that decision will affect the protocols he must follow at practice.
The Cougars plan to practice 25 times before their opener Sept. 4 at home against Utah State. In contrast to last season, reporters are being allowed at practice, with some restrictions.
