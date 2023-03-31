A position of strength

University of Idaho tight end Alex Moore drives for a touchdown as his offensive line celebrates in the background Saturday during a team scrimmage at UI’s Kibbie Dome in Moscow.

Idaho quarterback Gevani McCoy will have unlimited weapons at his disposal during the 2023 football season.

McCoy was firing on all cylinders during Thursday’s practice, delivering the rock to the tight ends, helping him to win the Battle Axe player of the practice honor.

The Vandals will have a plethora of talent tight end this season. Here’s how the Vandals expect to use those players: