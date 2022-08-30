In his first season on an NCAA football field, Washington State punter Nick Haberer jokes he was a bit like a “headless chicken running around (wondering) what’s going on.”

Even though he didn’t understand all the American football rules right away, it didn’t stop the Queensland, Australia, native from putting together a Freshman All-American campaign in his first year with the Cougars.

“It’s a lot different now,” said Haberer, now a sophomore. “I’ve had the experience of games under my belt. Last year it was a bit of a rollercoaster ride. It was fun though.”

