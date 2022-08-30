In his first season on an NCAA football field, Washington State punter Nick Haberer jokes he was a bit like a “headless chicken running around (wondering) what’s going on.”
Even though he didn’t understand all the American football rules right away, it didn’t stop the Queensland, Australia, native from putting together a Freshman All-American campaign in his first year with the Cougars.
“It’s a lot different now,” said Haberer, now a sophomore. “I’ve had the experience of games under my belt. Last year it was a bit of a rollercoaster ride. It was fun though.”
On top of the challenge of switching over from Australian football rules, Haberer also played half of his freshman campaign with a major injury.
It wasn’t revealed until after the team’s Sun Bowl loss to Central Michigan that Haberer played half the season with a broken ankle.
Haberer fractured his non-kicking ankle and tore several ligaments in an Oct. 16 game against Stanford — and he never missed playing time.
“The mental toughness that that kind of bred in me is going to be a good thing, I think,” Haberer said. “Having to go through adversity like that only strengthens a person.”
On top of the injury, everything was a learning process for Haberer, a former Australian Football League player, in what was already a tumultuous season for the Cougars (former coach Nick Rolovich was dismissed in October).
But the then-freshman quietly went about his business, appearing in all 13 games and averaging 42.8 yards per punt. He had a Pac-12-best 28 punts fair caught and landed 14 inside the 20-yard line.
Special teams athletes — especially punters — often fly under the radar until they make a glaring mistake. What’s not seen is all the work that goes on behind the scenes.
WSU special teams coordinator Nick Whitworth called Haberer a tireless worker.
“Nick is very committed to his craft,” Whitworth said last week. “He loves to get out and actually work at it and know the ‘whys’ and the technique and the steps and the patterns and the timing and the rhythm — I could go on and on.
“He was up in my office last night, we were talking about how to tweak certain things to make us better. He’s been a joy to work with.”
Last season, Haberer and placekicker Dean Janikowski formed one of the most lethal special teams duos in the Pac-12. Janikowski, who was also a freshman, kicked his way to first-team All-Pac-12 honors.
“Dean’s been there since Day 1 for me, which has been really good,” Haberer said. “He took me under his wing and showed me America, so we’ve had a close bond since the beginning.”
Back home in Australia, Haberer’s family watches all his games on TV.
His parents, Wil and Raelene, got to see him play in person in the WSU’s 40-13 Apple Cup win over Washington on Nov. 26 in Seattle — an emotional reunion after not seeing each other for 11 months.
Haberer said he’s not sure if they’ll make it back this fall, but they’re always down for a phone call before a game.
“I always give them a call even though it’s sometimes 3 o’clock or 2 o’clock in the morning for them, but they’re always up for a call before the game,” Haberer said. “I know that kind of de-stresses me and it’s nice to hear a familiar voice with a little Australian accent in there.”