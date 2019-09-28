A’s clinch wild card spot, despite losing to M’s

SEATTLE — The Oakland Athletics wrapped up a playoff spot before the first pitch, then missed a chance to move closer to hosting next week’s AL wild-card game when closer Liam Hendriks gave up two runs in the ninth inning of a 4-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.
The A’s are tied with Tampa Bay for the two wild-card slots at 96-64 — if they wind up even, Oakland would host the Rays on Wednesday night.
The Athletics sealed their postseason berth when Cleveland lost to Washington. Many of the A’s exchanged a brief set of hugs and high fives in the dugout after the Indians loss went final.
Shed Long’s two-out RBI single scored Mallex Smith with the tying run and J.P. Crawford followed with an RBI double to win it for the Mariners.
Hendriks (4-4) blew his seventh save of the season. Seattle tied the game at 3 on Long’s two-strike single up the middle. Smith singled with one out, moved up on a pair of wild pitches and jogged home on Long’s hit.
Rays 6, Blue Jays 2
TORONTO — The Tampa Bay Rays returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2013, clinching an AL wild card berth with a 6-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night behind Tommy Pham’s two-run homer and 4 hitless innings from Tyler Glasnow.
At 96-64, the low-budget Rays have their most wins since 2010 and can tie the team record of 97 set in 2008, when they won their only AL pennant and lost to Philadelphia in the World Series.
Twins 6, Royals 2 (6½)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Minnesota became the record fourth team in the major leagues to win 100 games this season, beating Kansas City behind two-run homers from Miguel Sanó and Ryan LaMarre in a game shortened to 6½ innings because of rain.
Minnesota reached the century mark in wins for just the second time in franchise history. The 1965 Twins went 102-60, then lost the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games.
Nationals 8, Indians 2
WASHINGTON —Cleveland will miss out on the postseason for the first time since 2015, eliminated from the AL wild-card race in a loss to the playoff-bound Washington.
Gerardo Parra had four RBIs to lead the Nationals to their sixth straight win. The Indians have lost three straight, totaling just two runs and seven hits in the last two, and their loss clinched a wild-card berth for Oakland.
Rockies 11, Brewers 7
DENVER — Ryan Braun exited early with calf trouble and Milwaukee’s push for the NL Central title took a hit in a loss to Colorado that ended the Brewers’ seven-game winning streak.
Mets 4, Braves 2
NEW YORK — Pete Alonso hit his 52nd homer to match Aaron Judge’s rookie record, and New York beat Atlanta.
Orioles 4, Red Sox 1
BOSTON — Renato Núñez hit a three-run homer, Asher Wojciechowski pitched six shutout innings and Baltimore beat Boston.
Pirates 6, Reds 5
PITTSBURGH — Kevin Newman hit a two-run homer with two out in the ninth inning to give Pittsburgh a win over Cincinnati.
Yankees 14, Rangers 7
ARLINGTON, Texas — James Paxton was removed from his final start before the playoffs after one inning because of a tight muscle in his buttocks, overshadowing six home runs by the Yankees in a victory over Texas.