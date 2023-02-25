A stutter, then a nice step

WSU Athletics Washington State first baseman Jacob McKeon is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of Friday's Tony Gwynn Classic game at San Diego State.

SAN DIEGO — After a series of crazy blowouts to start the season, the Washington State baseball team proved it was mortal Friday with an 8-3 loss to UC Irvine to start the day at the Tony Gwynn Classic.

Then, the Cougs went back to their big-hitting ways, trouncing San Diego State 14-1 to improve to 5-1 on the season.

The Cougars already have racked up 71 runs in their first six outings, an average of 11.8 runs per game.