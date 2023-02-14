HOW FORMER PALOUSE PLAYERS FARED

Former Washington State defensive back Jaylen Watson had some impact in Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII, helping the Kansas City Chiefs win their third championship with a 38-35 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Watson, a seventh-round draft pick in this past April’s NFL draft, finished with three tackles in the game for the Chiefs, who also won the Vince Lombardi Trophy in the year before the merger in 1970 as well as in 2020.