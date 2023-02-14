HOW FORMER PALOUSE PLAYERS FARED
Former Washington State defensive back Jaylen Watson had some impact in Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII, helping the Kansas City Chiefs win their third championship with a 38-35 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
Watson, a seventh-round draft pick in this past April’s NFL draft, finished with three tackles in the game for the Chiefs, who also won the Vince Lombardi Trophy in the year before the merger in 1970 as well as in 2020.
All three of his tackles in the game were solo tackles.
He started six games during the regular season and had 60 total tackles (combined with the postseason), including 48 solo stops. Watson defensed 10 passes, but burst onto the scene with a game-changing 99-yard interception return for a touchdown during Kansas City’s Week 2 win against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Watson also picked off two passes during the postseason, one against Jacksonville in the Jan. 21 AFC divisional round and one against Cincinnati in the Jan. 29 AFC championship game.
Former WSU quarterback Gardner Minshew did not play in the Super Bowl for the Eagles, and teammate and former roommate in Pullman, offensive lineman Andrew Dillard, saw time as a reserve and helped Philadelphia rush for 115 yards (3.6-yard average) with three touchdowns but helped to allow starting quarterback Jalen Hurts get sacked two times.
Former Idaho standout Christian Elliss saw time in a reserve role for the Eagles but did not record any statistics.