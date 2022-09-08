There’s a chance Washington State running back Nakia Watson could surpass his rushing total from each of the past two seasons Saturday at his old stomping grounds in Madison, Wis.

If he does so, it’ll take just two games and will come against his old team, No. 19 Wisconsin.

Watson transferred to WSU from Wisconsin in 2021 looking for a change of scenery. He got his first Cougar start in the Sun Bowl and entered this season as the team’s No. 1 running back.

