MOSCOW — Barrett Abendroth notched 16 points and six rebounds, working especially well on the offensive glass, as the Moscow boys’ basketball team downed Sandpoint 80-63 on Friday night in an Inland Empire League game.
Jamari Simpson logged 14 points, nine assists and six rebounds for the Bears (3-3, 1-1), who broke the game open with a 31-point third quarter. Benny Kitchel added 13 points and six boards.
“We played hard, rebounded well and played unselfish on the offensive end,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said. “Found open bodies and open shots.”
MOSCOW (3-3, 1-1)
Bryden Brown 0 2-3 2, Dylan Rehder 4 0-0 11, Cody Isakson 1 0-0 2, Sam Kees 1 0-0 3, Barrett Abendroth 5 2-2 16, Tyler Skinner 3 0-1 6, Benny Kitchel 5 2-2 13, Joe Colter 4 2-6 10, Jamari Simpson 6 2-2 14, Kel Larson 1 1-2 3, Mark Hong 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 11-13 80.
SANDPOINT (2-4, 0-2)
Colin Roos 2 3-5 7, Max Frank 0 2-4 2, Rusty Lee 0 4--6 4, Jacob Eldridge 0 0-0 0, Arie Vandenberg 1 0-2 3, Darren Bailey 8 2-4 22, Stone Lee 1 3-4 5, Elijah Larson 2 2-4 7, Randy Lane 2 5-6 9, Pettit 1 2-3 4. Totals 17 23-38 63.
Moscow 12 25 31 12—80
Sandpoint 8 19 19 16—63
3-point goals — Abendroth 4, Kees, Rehder 3, Kitchel, Vandenberg, Bailey 4, Larson.
JV — Moscow def. Sandpoint.
Kamiah 57, Logos 34
MOSCOW — Kamiah put up 39 first-half points and cruised to a Whitepine League Division I victory against Logos.
Jace Sams got the Kubs going early when he drilled both of his 3-pointers in the opening quarter. He finished with 16 points, while Kavan Mercer added 10.
“I was extremely happy with how we played as a unit,” Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said. “We let our defense create our offense, and our main objective was to run them off the 3-point line and make sure nothing was easy. I think we accomplished that tonight.”
KAMIAH (6-2, 4-1)
Robert Whitney 0 0-0 0, Kavan Mercer 4 0-0 10, Jace Sams 7 0-0 16, Luke Krogh 3 2-3 8, Landon Keen 0 0-0 0, Mikal Brotnov 0 0-0 0, Kendrick Wheeler 1 0-0 2, Kaden DeGroot 1 0-0 2, Jack Wilkins 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 2 0-0 6, Brady Cox 4 1-2 9, Bodie Norman 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 3-5 57.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (4-3, 2-3)
Jack Driskill 1 0-1 2, Garrett Farrell 1 0-0 3, Jackson Crapuchettes 0 0-0 0, Roman Nuttbrock 3 0-0 7, Kenny Kline 1 0-1 2, Aiden Elmore 0 2-2 2, Gus Grauke 0 0-0 0, Will Casebolt 6 2-2 17, Jasper Whitling 0 1-4 1, Zach Atwood 0 0-0 0, Ben Druffel 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 5-10 34.
Kamiah 21 18 14 2—57
Logos 7 8 8 11—34
3-point goals — Casebolt 3, Mercer 2, Skinner 2, Sams 2, Nuttbrock, Farrell.
JV — Kamiah 57, Logos 30.
CV 38, Potlatch 30
POTLATCH — Connor Jackson scored 22 points to lead Clearwater Valley to a Whitepine League Division I win against Potlatch.
Potlatch (0-4, 0-3) sliced a nine-point deficit to four with about a minute left before the Rams (3-5, 2-3) hit two free throws and a breakway layin.
No other details were available.
Lapwai 92, Genesee 66
LAPWAI — Wildcats freshman Kase Wynott converted three 3-pointers and tallied 21 points and nine rebounds to lead Lapwai, which pulled away in the second half to stay unbeaten in Whitepine League Division I play.
Kross Taylor added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats (6-2, 5-0), who outscored the Bulldogs 59-35 after halftime.
Titus Yearout collected 15 points and nine assists, and Terrell Ellenwood-Jones chipped in 14 points.
“We definitely picked it up in the second half,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said.
GENESEE (5-4, 1-3)
Owen Crowley 3 0-0 6, Dawson Durham 5 1-2 13, Cy Wareham 6 1-1 16, Sam Spence 3 2-2 10, Cooper Owen 5 7-7 21, Cameron Meyer 0 0-0 0, Jackson Zenner 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 11-12 66.
LAPWAI (6-2, 5-0)
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 5 2-4 14, Titus Yearout 7 0-1 15, Kross Taylor 6 2-4 16, Chris Brown 0 0-0 0, JC Sobotta 2 0-0 4, Jenz Kash Kash 1 0-0 3, Alexander Ellenwood 5 1-1 11, Kase Wynott 8 2-3 21, Ahllus Yearout 1 1-1 3, Lydell Mitchell 2 0-0 5. Totals 37 8-14 92.
Genesee 12 19 20 15—66
Lapwai 18 15 27 32—92
3-point goals — Owen 4, Crowley 2, Spence 2, Wareham, Durham 2, Ellenwood-Jones 2, Yearout, Taylor 2, Mitchell, Kash Kash, Wynott 3.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALLKendrick 47, Troy 23
TROY — Erin Morgan led the Kendrick girls with 22 points and three rebounds as the Tigers blew past Troy in a nonleague game.
Harley Heimgartner added eight points as Kendrick shot 9-of-11 from the charity stripe and converted 47 percent from the field as it moved to 10-3 on the year.
Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said his Tigers bounced back nicely from their last outing and played efficiently.
Isabelle Raasch led the Trojans (3-8) with eight points.
KENDRICK (10-3)
Rose Stewart 2 0-0 4, Harley Heimgartner 3 2-2 8, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 1 1-2 3, Hannah Tweit 1 0-0 2, Erin Morgan 9 4-5 22, Morgan Silflow 1 0-0 2, Ruby Stewart 1 0-0 2, Hailey Taylor 1 2-2 4. Totals 19 9-11 47.
TROY (3-8)
Katie Gray 1 0-0 2, Halee Bohman 2 0-0 4, Isabelle Raasch 4 0-2 8, Kassidy Chamberlin 1 0-0 3, Morgan Blazzard 0 0-0 0, Dericka Morgan 1 0-0 2, Betty McKenzie 1 2-2 4, Olivia Tyler 0 0-0 0, Bethany Phillis 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 2-4 23.
Kendrick 13 14 16 4—47
Troy 6 4 2 11—23
3-point goals — Chamberlin.
Sandpoint 41, Moscow 29
MOSCOW — After trailing by 14 early, Moscow sliced its deficit to three points before absorbing an Inland Empire League loss to Sandpoint.
Ellie Gray and Mary Anderson led Moscow with six points apiece while Hattie Larson scored 13 for the Bulldogs.
Bears coach Alexa Hardick lauded her team’s comeback, but said starting strongly is key against Sandpoint.
SANDPOINT (5-4, 1-2)
Dawson Driggs 0 1-2 1, Hattie Larson 5 3-9 13 Bella Phillips 1 2-3 4, Kaylee Banks 1 0-0 3, Sophia Platte 0 0-0 0, Destiny Lyons 0 0-0 0, Tru Tonco 0 0-0 0, Karlie Banks 1 0-0 3. Totals 14 9-21 41.
MOSCOW (0-8, 0-5)
Angela Lassen 2 1-3 5, Megan Heyns 1 0-0 3, Ellie Gray 3 0-0 6, Grace Nauman 0 3-6 3, Peyton Watson 2 1-2 5, Faith Berg 0 0-0 0, Chloe Baker 0 0-0 0, Elsie Leituala 0 0-0 0, McKenna Knott 0 1-2 1, Jessika Lassen 0 0-0 0, Maya Anderson 3 0-1 6. Totals 9 6-14 29.
Sandpoint 16 6 7 12—41
Moscow 2 13 8 6—29
3-point goals — Kar. Banks, Kay. Banks, Heyns.
JV — Sandpoint def. Moscow.