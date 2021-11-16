In a game that was never really in doubt, the Washington State men’s basketball team cruised past UC Santa Barbara 73-65 in a nonconference game Monday at Beasley Coliseum.
The Cougars (3-0) led by as many as 23 points in the first half and controlled the game in nearly every facet despite making just two 3s on the night.
Forward Efe Abogidi powered the Cougs with an all-around game that included 18 points, 6-of-7 shooting from the field and from the free-throw line, eight rebounds and six blocks.
Guards Noah Williams (13 points), Tyrell Roberts (11) and Michael Flowers (11) joined Abogidi in double figures.
The Cougs were a stellar 15-of-18 from the free-throw line to make up for their 3-point shooting woes.
UCSB (1-1) received 25 points and 11 rebounds from forward Amadou Sow. The Gauchos ended the game on a 7-0 run but it was too little too late for the Big West Conference group.
Next up for WSU is the Battle of the Palouse against Idaho at 6 p.m. Thursday at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
Fresno State 69, Idaho 62
Fresno State nearly doubled Idaho in the rebounding department and shot better than 50 percent from the field in a nonleague victory in Fresno, Calif.
The Vandals (1-2) hung around all game behind solid 3-point shooting (9-of-21) and 19 points off of FSU turnovers despite being outrebounded 41-22 and shooting just 37 percent from the floor.
The Bulldogs (3-0) of the Mountain West Conference were paced by forward Orlando Robinson, who racked up a 27-point, 10-rebound double-double.
It was a more balanced scoring effort for UI, which was led by guards Mikey Dixon (15 points) and Yusef Salih (9) and forward Philip Pebble (8 points, 5 rebounds).
The Vandals next play WSU in the Battle of the Palouse at 6 p.m. Thursday at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.