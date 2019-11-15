Wrong Distance
The NCAA West Region men’s cross country race that took place Thursday is a 10,000-kilometer event. The wrong distance was stated in Wednesday’s Daily News because of a staff error.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Wrong Distance
The NCAA West Region men’s cross country race that took place Thursday is a 10,000-kilometer event. The wrong distance was stated in Wednesday’s Daily News because of a staff error.