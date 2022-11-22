When does a good run turn into a dynasty?

The Kendrick football team is on the verge of figuring that out after defeating Dietrich 42-34 in the Idaho Class 1A Division II state championship on Friday at Holt Arena in Pocatello.

The win gave the Tigers back-to-back state championships and five in school history. It is the second time Kendrick has won state titles in consecutive seasons, doing so in 2000-01. So why does this run have a different feel to it?

Tags

Recommended for you