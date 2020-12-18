After being rocked by virus, Utes rediscover their mojo

The Utah Utes probably were dreaming of touchdowns and sugarplums last week when the fire alarm at their Boulder, Colo., hotel screeched them out of their slumbers at 6:30 a.m.
They took it as a wakeup call in more ways than one.
Yes, this is a weird season — not sugarplums at all. But they want to make the most of it.
A few hours later after that rude Reveille, the Utes piled up 28 unanswered points in the second half to wallop then-No. 21 Colorado 38-21 on Saturday in a performance that restored their longtime self-image as thinking fans’ colossi.
“I think ‘smart, tough guys’ is always our mantra,” said Utah receiver Britain Covey, who caught nine passes for 78 yards and a touchdown, also ringing up 132 return yards.
“I heard something the other day from (Pac-12 Network commentator) Yogi Roth, saying basically, ‘What it comes down to, you don’t want to play Utah. It doesn’t matter if they’re 0-4 or 4-0, you don’t want to play Utah, because you’re going to get physicality, some amazing defense and big plays.’ That’s what we pride ourselves in.”
You won’t hear the Washington State Cougars saying they don’t want to play Utah. But chances are, they grimaced for a moment Sunday when they learned they’d drawn a road game in wintry Salt Lake City, just when the Utes are recovering their smart-guy swag.
In one of three Pac-12 games Saturday involving teams that didn’t reach the conference title game, the Cougars (1-2) conclude their season against Utah (2-2) at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Kickoff time is 10:30 a.m. Pacific (FS1).
The Utes can afford to laugh about the fire alarm. Their game was an early one anyway — 10 a.m. in Colorado — and they looked far less sleep-deprived than they had on earlier Saturdays.
“I don’t know if Brit set off the fire alarm trying to make his morning coffee,” quarterback Jake Bentley cracked. “All the strength coaches act like they were innocent in that act. But I have a feeling that one of them paid somebody to do it. It was fine. It got us woked up.”
It’s what they’ve been waiting for.
After claiming the Pac-12 South championship last year, the Utes lost nine starters from their savage defense, plus quarterback Tyler Huntley and running Zack Moss.
Then their 2020 season got off to a miserable start when they became the first Pac-12 team hit with a coronavius outbreak, forcing the cancellation of their first two games.
When they finally got on the field, they seemed a shadow of themselves in losing 33-17 to a gifted USC team that already had played twice. As a tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement, many of them wore the word “Together” on the back of their jerseys. But they looked strangely disjointed.
But since then, Utah’s young defense, led by Butkus Award finalist Devin Lloyd at linebacker, has rediscovered its inveterate punch. True freshman running back Ty Jordan has matured overnight and is averaging 7.3 yards per carry. Bentley, a graduate transfer from South Carolina, has started to figure out an offensive system that’s new to him.
Covey, for his part, has found his old rhythm after missing most of last season with injuries. A 5-foot-8 junior from Provo, he made first-team all-conference in 2018 as a returner, and he’s recently persuaded coaches to give him more leeway on whether to return a kickoff or take a knee.
“Kick returns are a little different from punt returns,” said Covey, who does both, “in the sense that the momentum is usually with the team kicking off becaue they just scored. If you can switch that momentum right away with a good kick return it’s huge for the offense.”
The Utes’ recent surge — they’ve won two in a row after blowing a 21-point lead at Washington — is not surprising. Yes, they needed to find new stars. But compared to teams with first-year coaches like Washington State, they’ve got continuity on their side. The solid, stolid Kyle Whittingham is 133-66 in 16 years, the third-longest active coaching tenure in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
After the Utes had handed Colorado its first loss of the season, Covey entertained reporters in a virtual news conference that conveyed the euphoria of the moment and the mounting fatigue so many players are feeling during a pandemic-rocked season.
He alluded to the schools — there was just one at that point — that are renouncing bowl invitations. Washington State is one of them, and Whittingham said this week he’ll let his players decide if they want to join the list.
“This is the first time in my career,” Covey said, “where we’re not playing for a championship or the opportunity to play for a championship. And it’s different. You’ve kinda got to dig deep. You’ve got to find what motivates you.
“The honest truth is — and I don’t think anyone can criticize teams for saying this — we’re all burnt out. You saw what Boston College did, opting out of their bowl game, and I don’t blame them at all. We’re pretty burnt out with the emotional drag of the season.”
He seemed torn between that emotion and the disappointment that Saturday could be the Utes’ final game of the season. But his tone was stubbornly bright.
“We’re ready to finish strong,” he said.
And on the seventh week, the Huskies, the Buffaloes, the Wildcats and the Bears rested.
AROUND THE PAC-12
OREGON AT No. 13 USC (tonight)
This might top everything. The North will be represented in the league championship game by a team that hasn't won in 27 days.
WASHINGTON ST. AT UTAH
Nick Rolovich said the Cougs would play in a junkyard at this point. Instead, they've been pitted against the league's junkyard dogs.
ARIZONA ST. AT OREGON ST.
Win or lose, the Beavers should get a prize for playing seven games.
STANFORD AT UCLA
The displaced Bruins have been practicing in Santa Barbara. So this is practically a home game.
Dale Grummert may be contaced at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.