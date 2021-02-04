MOSCOW — Jeremy Clevenger likes the way his University of Idaho women’s soccer players have handled disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The coach thinks they’ll show the same adaptability when they open a delayed season Friday at home against Oregon State. The game will start at 11:30 a.m. at a spectator-free Kibbie Dome.
Idaho’s 32-person roster includes some key returners from 2019 but also 13 freshmen. They’ve been biding their tiime since the Big Sky Conference announced in August it was moving fall sports to the spring because of the pandemic.
“With everything going on in the world, it takes a team to be bought in, and they’ve done that,” Clevenger said. “They put team first and really dedicated themselves to the whole season.
“They see it as an opportunity to do something special as a group. Yeah, it’s tough, it’s not ideal, but we have a bigger goal. Once we get playing, those sacrifices that they made already will come in handy and I think will show on the field.”
Clevenger enters his third year at the helm, having gone 9-7-3 overall (6-1-2 in league play) in his debut season before slipping to 5-12-2 in 2019. In the Big Sky coaches’ poll announced in July, Montana was picked as favorite and Idaho came in seventh of 10 teams.
Returning as a junior is UI midfielder Maddie Haas of Lewiston, who led the Vandals with three goals and three assists in 2019.
Also back is senior midfielder and defender Taylor Brust, who has started 49 games and, last season, tallied two goals and an assist on her way to making first-team All-Big Sky.
Clevenger mentioned Haas, Brust and senior forward Myah Merino as being among the team’s off-field leaders.
Returning as the top goalkeeper is junior Avrie Fox, who made 39 saves in 2019.
The final eight of Idaho’s 10 games will be Big Sky contests, and the conference’s regular-season champion will get an automatic berth to the NCAA tournament, set to start April 23.
ROSTER
Hallie Byzewski, GK, 5-9, soph.; Brooklyn Hawkins, GK, fr.; Avrie Fox, GK, 5-9, jr.; Myah Merino, F, 5-1, sr.; Maya Hamilton, D, 5-4, fr.; Maddie Haas, M, 5-3, jr.; Sara Evans, M, 5-7, fr.; Makenna Leigh, D, 5-7, soph.; Hannah Alfaro, M/F, 5-7, fr.; Madisen Gustafson, F, 5-0, soph.; Kendal Smith, D, 5-8, fr.; Alyssa Peters, D/M, 5-4, fr; Caitlin Johnston, F, 5-5, soph.; Taylor Brust, M/D, 5-8, sr.; Kaysie Bruce, M/F, 5-4, sr.; Morgan Flynn, M, 5-6, fr.; Jenna Efraimson, M, soph., Trinity Paulsen, M, 5-7, soph.; Julia Bailey, D, 5-11, soph.; Ariel Loften, F, 5-7, fr.; Kaitlyn Uemoto, F, 5-2, fr.; Maddy Lasher, F, 5-7, fr.; Kylie Hanson, M, 5-7, fr.; Sabrina Baca, D, 5-8, soph.; Sidney Schmidt, M/D, 5-4, soph.; Hadley Sbrega, M, 5-4, sr.; Jadyn Hanks, F, 5-3, fr.; Savannah Foster, M, 5-8, jr.; Kathryn Blickenstaff, D, 5-8, jr.; Milana DesRosier, M, fr.; Katie King, GH, 6-3, soph.; Margo Schoesler, M, 5-5, fr.; Brooke Jones, GK, 6-1, jr.
SCHEDULE
Feb. 5 — Oregon State, 11:30 a.m.; 19 — at Washington State, 7 p.m. ; March 12 — Montana, 6 p.m.; 14 — Montana, 1 p.m.; 19 — at Portland State, TBD; 21 — at Portland State, TBD; 26 — Sacramento State, noon; 28 — Sacramento State, TBD; April 2 — at Eastern Washington, TBD; 4 — at Eastern Washington, TBD.