Aggies are in Vandals’ path to the postseason

Can Idaho keep its precious postseason hopes alive or will it have to wait another year?
That question will be answered as the Vandals (6-3, 5-1) play UC Davis (5-4, 4-2) at 4 p.m. today at the Kibbie Dome.
A win should earn Idaho a spot in the Football Championship Subdivision (formerly Division I-AA) playoffs for the first time since 1995. A loss, and the Vandals would need a win next week at Idaho State and more than likely a UC Davis loss at No. 2 Sacramento State to sneak in.
Here’s how the Vandals can end all the suspense in a few short hours:
This game is pretty similar to Idaho’s 31-28 loss Oct. 29 at Sacramento State in terms of having to keep the opponents’ rushing game in check.
Against the Hornets, the Vandals allowed almost 300 yards rushing to two of the three top runners in the Big Sky. This week, Idaho has to go up against preseason All-American Ulonzo Gilliam.
Gilliam, a senior who is No. 2 in the conference in rushing, is just 155 yards away from breaking the Aggies’ career rushing mark.
Idaho probably won’t be able to completely stop the run with how talented Gilliam is, so him breaking the century mark more than likely will happen. But the Vandals will have to keep the chunk yardage to a minimun.
Don’t forget about the pass
With the teams playing for their postseason lives, it’s crazy how similar they are offensively.
While UC Davis’ identity mainly is Gilliam and the run game, it also allows quarterback Miles Hastings to sit back in the pocket for play-action, much like Idaho.
For the Vandal defense, it’ll feel like it’s scrimmaging against their offense.
The main difference is Hastings is more of a traditional pocket passer and doesn’t tend to break outside the pocket, unlike Idaho freshman Gevani McCoy.
Idaho’s pass defense has been solid when it goes against traditional pocket passers. The thing that’s killed the Vandals has been big plays. Last week against Eastern Washington, the Eagles scored twice on passes of more than 60 yards.
Taking away the big passing plays will force UC Davis to run the ball and probably will make it easier for the defense to stop Gilliam on predictable run downs.
Can’t get ahead of themselves
McCoy has turned the ball over three times in the past three weeks. While none of them were costly, it’s crucial he takes care of the ball.
The Aggies’ defense is second in the Big Sky in total turnovers with 12, right behind the Vandals, and typically, they turn turnovers into points.
Coach Jason Eck constantly has referenced how important winning the turnover battle is all season long. For the first time a week ago, they lost that battle.
Now whether this is foreshadowing or an easy fix is yet to be determined. But the Aggies will make the Vandals pay every time they register a turnover.