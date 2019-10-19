The first 15 minutes of Roc Bellantoni’s tenure as Washington State defensive coordinator were an unqualified success.
The Cougars held Arizona State to minus-10 yards rushing in that first quarter last week. They sacked Jayden Daniels three times. At the end of the period, Wazzu led 10-0 and held a 118-23 advantage in offensive yards.
The next three quarters? Not so great.
The Cougars (3-3, 0-3) aim for better consistency and focus today, especially on defense, as they play host to Colorado (3-3, 1-2) in a Pac-12 game at 4 p.m. at nearly sold-out Martin Stadium (ESPNU).
As more or less promised, the WSU defense played with more snarl and spirit in a 38-34 loss a week ago in Tempe, Ariz., the Cougars’ first game since the abrupt resignation of second-year defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys.
Bellantoni, appointed interim DC for the rest of the season, liked the drastic improvement he saw early in the game, and thought in some ways it continued thereafter.
“In the first quarter of that game, we got lined up fast, we communicated well, we had our eyes on our keys, we tackled a lot better than we’d been tackling, we executed better,” Bellantoni said this week. “Throughout most the game, we did a similar thing. There were four or five plays that really hurt us. We’ve got to be more consistent. It’s an every day, every-play thing, and we’re a work in progress in that respect. We’ve got to get better.”
In particular, the Cougars’ pass coverage occasionally broke down in big ways as Daniels, a true freshman who had thrown only five touchdown passes in his previous five games, burned Wazzu for scoring passes of 40, 86 and 33 yards.
Steven Montez surely is studying that video with delectation. Colorado’s fifth-year senior has started 30 games, is the second-most prolific passer in school history and wants to rebound after throwing four interceptions in a 45-3 loss Oct. 11 at Oregon.
Also smacking their lips, no doubt, are CU receivers Laviska Shenault, Tony Brown and K.D. Nixon, who own 232 career catches between them.
“Colorado spreads the ball, they make you defend the entire field,” Bellantoni said. “The quarterback buys time with his feet, waits for somebody to come open, throws a nice deep ball.”
So the Cougars, who lead the nation in passing, could find themselves in another shootout, especially if the expected wet, windy weather is on the mild side. If it’s on the harsh side, the game could evoke memories of WSU’s 28-0 defeat of the Buffaloes amid miserably rainy conditions here two years ago.
Cougars coach Mike Leach saw progress from his defense last week but also saw a lack of trust — somebody occasionally trying to do somebody else’s job instead of holding down his own fort. It’s a tendency closely related to the Cougs’ big-play vulnerability.
“If there was an easy answer to eliminating explosives, we’d have done it three or four weeks ago,” Bellantoni said. “The easy answer is you have your eyes in the right place, you read your keys and then you execute your job, whether it’s making a tackle or getting a hand on the ball. That’s the big issue.”
Entering the season, the Cougs knew they would face challenges in pass coverage in breaking in three junior-college transfers in prominent roles. As it happened, ASU targeted veteran cornerback Marcus Strong at times last week and saw success at it.
“He might have had a bad day, but everybody has a bad day,” Bellantoni said. “When you play defensive back and make a mistake, everybody in the stadium knows it. You’ve got to carry yourself a little differently, and they do — those guys do. Hopefully he bounces back and and has a game he’s capable of having, because he’s been our best guy (in the secondary) all year.”
The Cougars think the nature of their defensive mistakes — the individual lapses that lead to opponents’ big plays — skew the statistics a bit. They don’t think they have the 16th-worst defense in the country, as the stats suggest.
But they still need to prove it.
