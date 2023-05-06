Alabama scandal could be precursor to future violations

Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon, left, argues with umpire Joe Harris after being tossed from an NCAA college baseball game in the bottom of the second inning against LSU, Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La. Alabama is firing baseball coach Brad Bohannon after a report of suspicious bets involving his team, with the school saying he violated “the standards, duties and responsibilities expected of university employees.” The firing announced Thursday, May 4, came three days after a report warning of suspicious wagers prompted Ohio’s top gambling regulator to bar licensed sportsbooks in the state from accepting bets on Alabama baseball games. (Michael Johnson/The Advocate via AP)

Alabama fired its baseball coach this week amid an investigation into suspicious bets involving a Crimson Tide game at LSU.

The school did not give details about why Brad Bohannon was let go, saying only that he violated “the standards, duties, and responsibilities expected of university employees.”

This appears to be the first major gambling scandal in college sports since a Supreme Court decision five years ago paved the way for states to legalize wagering on sporting events.