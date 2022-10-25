MOSCOW — Moscow High School girls basketball coach Alexa Hardick recently was named the school’s interim activities director, it was announced.

Hardick, who has led the girls basketball program since the 2020-21 season, takes over for Lance Abendroth, who died Sept. 30 after a long battle with melanoma. He was 51.

Hardick — whose husband, Kenny Tripp, has been an assistant on the University of Idaho men’s basketball staff for four years — took over the Bears’ girls program after Karlee Stefancik (nee Wilson) left to become the girls coach at her alma mater Lewiston. The four-time state champion at Bishop Lynch High School in Dallas has led Moscow to a 8-30 overall record in her two seasons on the bench.

