MOSCOW — Moscow High School girls basketball coach Alexa Hardick recently was named the school’s interim activities director, it was announced.
Hardick, who has led the girls basketball program since the 2020-21 season, takes over for Lance Abendroth, who died Sept. 30 after a long battle with melanoma. He was 51.
Hardick — whose husband, Kenny Tripp, has been an assistant on the University of Idaho men’s basketball staff for four years — took over the Bears’ girls program after Karlee Stefancik (nee Wilson) left to become the girls coach at her alma mater Lewiston. The four-time state champion at Bishop Lynch High School in Dallas has led Moscow to a 8-30 overall record in her two seasons on the bench.
But she is a rising star in coaching circles. Hardick, who played for San Francisco and was an assistant for the Dons, is the women’s program director for Select Basketball, a travel basketball program in the region. She oversees the formation of rosters and hires the coaches for all of the teams in that program.
PREP VOLLEYBALLColfax downs Clarkston
The Bulldogs earned their 10th win of the season with a 25-16, 25-15, 25-20 nonleague road win versus the Bantams.
Brynn McGaughy had 15 kills and two blocks for Colfax (10-2).
Jaisha Gibb had 18 assists. Hailey Demler added 10 digs.
Clarkston (6-9) was led by Leah Copeland with 15 digs and Maddie Kaufman with 15 assists.
Spokane Classical drops Pullman Christian
SPOKANE — The Eagles dropped a Mountain Christian League match to Spokane Classical in three identical set scores of 25-20, 25-20, 25-20. Annie Goetz had 11 kills, six assists, four blocks and four digs for Pullman Christian (7-5, 7-5). Lydia Carrier had 15 assists, three digs and two aces.
Fitzgerald bros. lift Pullman Christian
SPOKANE — Little brother Judah Fitzgerald outscored his brother as Pullman Christian rolled past Spokane Classical 7-3 in a Mountain Christian League game.
Freshman Judah Fitzgerald scored a hat trick while senior Liam Fitzgerald scored two goals.
Chilton Gleason and John Cimijotti recorded the other two goals for the Eagles (6-4-2, 4-4-1).
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLFVandals in top 10
BOULDER CITY, Nev. — Yvonne Vinceri holds on to a share of the individual lead and Idaho moves into the top 10 after the second round at The Clash at Boulder Creek
Vinceri arded four birdies and three bogies for a 1-under 71.
Vicky Tsai led the Vandals with a 2-under 70 for the day. Tsai sits in a tie for 43rd at a 6-over 150.
Idaho has a team score of 597 and is 10th out of 17 teams with one round to play. The Vandals are 31 strokes behind leading Nevada.
The final round will be played today.
Team scores — 1. Nevada 284-282-566; 2. Long Beach State 294-282-576; 3. UTEP 292-285-577; 4. Seattle 297-282-579; 5. Cal State Fullerton 295-291-586; 6. Boise State 293-297-590; 7. California Baptist 299-292-591; T8. UC Irvine 297-297-594; T8 Northern Arizona 295-299-594; 10. Idaho 304-293-597; 11. San Francisco 295-304-599; 12. UC Riverside 308-295-603; 13. Utah Valley 305-299-604; 14. Texas Rio Grande Valley 308-300-608; 15. Montana State 311-298-609; 16. Southern Utah 314-297-611; 17. Utah Tech 319-316-635.
Leaders — Yvonne Vinceri (Idaho) 68-71-139; Leah John (Nevada 68-71-139.
Other Idaho individuals — T43. Vicky Tsai 89-69-150; T59. Nattavadee Khunsri 82-72-154; T79. Jenna Bruggeman 77-81-158; T84. Kyndall Newman 79-80-159.