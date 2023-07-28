An unidentified cheerleader carries the school flag across the end zone to mark a Colorado touchdown in the third quarter in Colorado's 31-28 overtime victory over Colorado State in a game Sept. 1, 2007, in Denver.
Pullman’s William Miller conditions Tuesday at the Pullman Aquatic Center.
Zach Wilkinson/Daily News
Pullman’s Jake McCoy practices Tuesday at the Pullman Aquatic Center.
Zach Wilkinson/Daily News
Pullman swimmers Jacob McCoy (left) and William Miller pose together following a swim meet. Miller and McCoy both earned All-American honors.
Courtesy of Jacob Hogg
The winter 2022-23 season represented a new high-water mark for Pullman High School boys swimming, and that fact has only grown clearer in the months since its conclusion.
With all national high school results for the school year tallied after states with a spring swim season had their turn, the Greyhounds’ William Miller and Jake McCoy were both recognized as All-Americans by the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association (NISCA), signifying that their best times for at least one event were among the top 100 in the country.
Miller’s mark of 1 minute, 39.19 seconds in the 200-yard freestyle event ranked 85th nationally, while McCoy’s 1:50.50 in the 200 individual medley was good for a matching 85th. Pullman boys swimming coach Jacob Hogg believes these to have been the first All-American honors the program has garnered in around 30 years.
“There have been some All-American potentials out of Pullman,” Hogg said, “but usually by the time California and Texas get their times in, they’re overtaken by someone with a slightly better time, so it’s really rare for us to get an All-American time and keep an All-American time.”
Last February, Miller and McCoy combined for three individual first-place medals and two legs of a first-place relay at the Washington Class 2A state championships in Federal Way, Wash., leading the Hounds to their first team state title in boys swimming. Both won the events for which they would qualify as All-Americans, with McCoy adding a 100 backstroke title in a time of 50.30, and the two teamed up with Zaine Pumphrey and Teo Uberuaga to top the 400 freestyle relay in 3:15.55.
“They’ve had a really good collection of coaches over the years, between Russ Whitaker at the (Cougar Aquatics) club team, Ed Davis, Amy Ripley,” Hogg said in explaining their success. “Both of them have very good families.”
Neither All-American is finished at Pullman yet, either – Miller returns for his senior season this winter, while incoming junior McCoy has two remaining. Prospects look bright for both young men to continue in the sport following graduation, as McCoy’s older sister and fellow PHS swimming standout Taylor previously did at WSU.
“Will will probably go off to swim for a D1 college somewhere,” Hogg said. “He’s mentioned a couple schools – I’m sure he’s probably already decided. I don’t know where he’s planning on going. Both will be very competitive at the next level, and both have potential to go even further than college with it.”
Hogg describes Miller and McCoy as a pair close as twin brothers who have “worked really hard to be here,” building each other and their team up in and out of the pool.
“They’re highly motivated, very smart boys, and they’re good guys, too,” he said. “They always help with the less-experienced swimmers and help teach them. As a first-year coach, you couldn’t ask for much more than what they provide.”