The winter 2022-23 season represented a new high-water mark for Pullman High School boys swimming, and that fact has only grown clearer in the months since its conclusion.

With all national high school results for the school year tallied after states with a spring swim season had their turn, the Greyhounds’ William Miller and Jake McCoy were both recognized as All-Americans by the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association (NISCA), signifying that their best times for at least one event were among the top 100 in the country.

Miller’s mark of 1 minute, 39.19 seconds in the 200-yard freestyle event ranked 85th nationally, while McCoy’s 1:50.50 in the 200 individual medley was good for a matching 85th. Pullman boys swimming coach Jacob Hogg believes these to have been the first All-American honors the program has garnered in around 30 years.

Recommended for you