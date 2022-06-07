All-Pro Aaron Donald gets all-time paycheck

LOS ANGELES — All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald is getting a big raise to stay with the Los Angeles Rams under a reworked contract through 2024.
The Super Bowl champion Rams announced Donald’s return Monday. The team didn’t disclose terms of the new deal, but the NFL Network reported Donald is getting a $40 million raise that will make him the highest-paid defensive player in the league.
Donald was already under contract for $55 million over the next three seasons, but he openly contemplated retirement after he won his first ring in February. Donald will get $65 million guaranteed in the next two seasons.
Broncos sale could come as early as this month
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos could have a new owner as soon as this month in what’s expected to be the most expensive deal in sports history at around $4.5 billion.
A second round of bids for the franchise was due Monday from prospective buyers.
The Pat Bowlen Trust will have to accept the winning bid, and NFL owners will need to approve the sale, likely in July, of the team that’s been in the Bowlen family for nearly four decades.
The Broncos’ price tag is expected to surpass the $3.1 billion sale last month of Chelsea F.C., one of European soccer’s blue ribbon teams, to an American-led consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly.
Boehly reportedly was among the investors with one of the five finalists who were invited to make bids for the Broncos by Monday’s deadline. Another is Walmart heir Rob Walton, who is considered the odds-on favorite because of his estimated $60 billion in personal wealth.
Browns’ Watson named in 24th civil lawsuit
HOUSTON — A 24th woman filed a civil lawsuit Monday alleging sexual misconduct by Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is also awaiting possible discipline from the NFL. The latest lawsuit was filed in Houston by attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing all 24 women. Watson has been accused by massage therapists of harassing, assaulting or touching them during appointments when he was with the Houston Texans.
The latest lawsuit makes similar allegations as the woman, a massage therapist, accuses Watson of assaulting and harassing her during an August 2020 session in her apartment. The woman alleges that during the massage session, Watson exposed himself and masturbated and “offered no apology or explanation for his conduct.”