LOS ANGELES — Giancarlo Stanton homered in a sweet spot in his Dodger Stadium homecoming at the All-Star Game, with 50 family and friends in the stands where he watched games as a youngster.

Byron Buxton followed with another drive and the American League won its ninth straight Midsummer Classic, beating the National League 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Fans rooting for a tie score after nine innings so they could see a first-time home run derby decide it instead of extra innings didn’t get their wish.

