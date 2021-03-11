Area Roundup
LAPWAI — The District II Basketball Referee Association’s Senior Showcase is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at Lapwai High School.
A game between the district’s senior female standouts takes place first, followed by the boys’ contest. Teams are split between “north” and “south” areas of the district.
There will be a 3-point contest at halftime of the girls’ game, and the boys’ game also will have a 3-point shootout and a dunk contest at halftime.
Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students. Face coverings will be required.
GIRLS’ ROSTERS
North — Kirstin Wambeke, Logos; Adriana Arciga, Potlatch; Sydnie Zywina, Orofino; Kaylynn Johnson, Orofino; Claira Osborne, Genesee; Bailey Leseman, Genesee; Taylor Mayer, Genesee; Taylor Carpenter, Potlatch; Marissa Larson, Timberline; Elsie Leituala, Moscow.
Coaches: Greg Hardie, Genesee; Tessa Mullinix, Orofino.
South — Madison Shears, Prairie; Ellea Uhlenkott, Prairie; Mya Barger, Kamiah; Kadyn Horton, Nezperce; Sydney McRoberts, Lewiston; Omari Mitchell, Lapwai; Glory Sobotta, Lapwai; Emma Edwards, Grangeville; Martha Smith, Clearwater Valley; Hannah Duuck, Nezperce.
Coaches: Lori Mader, Prairie; Michelle Barger, Grangeville.
BOYS’ ROSTERS
North — London Kirk, Deary; Brayden Stapleton, Deary; Sam Spence, Genesee; Benny Kitchel, Moscow; Tyler Skinner, Moscow; Kaiden Codr, Troy; Joe Sparano, Orofino; Devon Wentland, Timberline; Tyler Wemhoff, Prairie; Chase Hunter, Timberline.
Coaches: Jalen Kirk, Deary; Tim Silflow, Kendrick.
South — Cole Schlader, Prairie; Jared Cronce, Nezperce; Jace Sams, Kamiah; Connor Jackson, Clearwater Valley; Joel Mullikin, Lewiston; Kash Lang, Lewiston; George Forsmann, Lewiston; Wyatt Weckman, St. John Bosco; Lane Wassmuth, Highland; JC Sobotta, Lapwai.
Coaches: Zachary Eastman, Lapwai; CJ Woods, Clearwater Valley.
VOLLEYBALLColton beats Asotin
ASOTIN — Josie Schultheis collected 28 kills and 10 digs while Rylee Vining furnished 28 assists as Colton defeated Asotin in a nonleague volleyball match.
The scores were 27-25, 25-16, 25-15.
Sidni Whitcomb had two aces for the Wildcats.
JV — Asotin def. Colton 25-17, 25-22.
COLLEGE BASEBALLWSU hits pause on program
The Washington State baseball team announced its four-game trip to Seattle to take on Seattle University and the University of Washington has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues within its program.
The Cougars (9-2) were scheduled to play the Redhawks at 1 p.m. today and 11 a.m. Friday, with games against the Huskies at 7 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday.
The three schools are attempting to reschedule the games.
Washington State will begin a nine-game road trip starting at 3 p.m. next Wednesday at Portland.