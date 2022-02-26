POCATELLO — A few wrestlers from the area needed to work harder than expected, but all the top-4 seeds from the district advanced to the semifinal round Friday at the Idaho state meet at Holt Arena.
Moscow’s Isaiah Murphy, the top seed at 195 pounds, gutted out a 4-3 decision and an 11-3 major decision in his quest for a crown. The Bears’ Diego Deaton, seeded third at 145, also advanced with a pair of wins.
In contention for Class 2A boys crowns are Potlatch’s Eli Prather (152) and Izack McNeal (170).
In the girls competition, the Zimmerman sisters from Moscow, Skyla and Keira, won first-round matches to reach the semifinal round.
Several district qualifiers won in the first round, lost in a quarterfinal, then nabbed one consolation victory apiece.
A total of eight wrestlers are still alive between the two tournaments, four each from Moscow and Potlatch.
The Loggers are 18th out of 42 teams in Class 2A with 28 points, and the Bears are 20th out of 26 teams in Class 4A with 20 points.
In the girls team race, Moscow is tied for sixth out of 45 teams with 13.5 points. Potlatch is tied for 27th with no points yet.
CLASS 4A
Moscow
106 — Alex Palmer 0-2.
120 — Jason Swam 1-2; Kai Reynolds 0-2.
132 — Aiden Prakash 0-2.
138 — James Greene 0-2.
145 — Diego Deaton 2-0.
152 — Eli Lyon 1-2; Erik Gulbrandsen 0-2.
160 — Micah Harder 1-2.
195 — Isaiah Murphy 2-0.
Girls 106 — Keira Zimmerman 1-0.
Girls 113 — Skyla Zimmerman 1-0.
CLASS 2A
Potlatch
120 — Magnus Bryngelson 0-2.
126 — Benjamin Johnson 0-2.
138 — Carson Yearout 0-2.
145 — Avery Palmer 1-2.
152 — Eli Prather 2-0.
160 — Tyson Tucker 2-1.
170 — Izack McNeal 2-0.
285 — Dylan Hunt 0-2.
Girls 145 — Hayley McNeal 0-1.