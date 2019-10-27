Allen a bright spot for UI team trying to bounce back

In an Idaho men’s basketball program that has seen its share of upheaval and turnover in recent seasons, Trevon Allen remains a steady, constant force for the Vandals.
The senior guard was a key contributor off the bench during Idaho’s 2017-18 “Senior Six” season, when the Vandals won 22 games before stumbling in the Big Sky tournament.
He also was the lone returning upperclassmen last season when Idaho fell to the depths of the conference, finishing 5-27 and losing head coach Don Verlin.
Now, Allen’s again a leader on a team with a new boss in interim coach Zac Claus and a host of new faces.
“We’ve faced a lot of adversity, but it’s something I tell all the guys we can learn and grow from and hopefully make a better story,” Allen said.
The steadiness of Allen’s presence and play on the court also carries over to his personality. Claus called Allen “as even-keel as anybody I’ve ever been around.” That calming presence is a much-needed leadership quality for this 2019-20 Idaho team hoping to bounce back.
“He doesn’t ever get too high or too low,” Claus said. “He’s able to be really steady and remained focused on the task at hand.”
Although his personality doesn’t show it, Allen truly has seen the highs and lows a program can go through.
Allen was a mainstay off the bench during Idaho’s two-year run in which the Vandals won a combined 41 games in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons, including a huge 91-64 victory against border rival Washington State in 2017.
Then, Idaho lost its top seven scorers and Allen was forced to carry the load, leading the Vandals with 14 points per game during its abysmal 2018-19 campaign.
When Verlin was fired for cause this summer, several players chose to leave the program.
Not Allen.
“For me, I think being here three years, being here the majority of my career, I thought it was best for me to stay, and that’s why I decided to stay here,” Allen said. “I felt like I was in a good opportunity with coach Claus being the head coach.”
Whenever he feels a slump coming on, Allen — a Lapwai product who played his high school ball just over the border at Clarkston High School — heads home to “reset.”
Allen enjoys playing basketball back home with his dad, 1990s Vandals wide receiver Alan Allen, and his brother, Tru, who is in his senior year with the Bantams.
“A lot of guys have personal trainers and stuff like that, (but) from Day 1 it’s been with my dad and my little brother,” Allen said. “That’s something people don’t really know.”
Allen said he always enjoys going 1-on-1 with Tru under the lights during warm summer nights. These days, the pickup games are close for the brothers 3½ years apart in age.
“Now that he’s older, the games are more competitive,” Trevon said. “We play to 7 — it’s not 7-0 or 7-2, it’s 6-7. He’s gotten better and he’s gotten stronger. I’m excited to see where he goes and what he does.”
For the Vandals, Allen is a versatile, 6-foot-2 guard who can play the point or shooting guard spots. He even plays at forward on occasion.
In Idaho’s first exhibition game — an 88-81 loss to NCAA Division II Central Washington — Allen led the Vandals with 24 points. He also had four steals.
“On the court, he’s obviously someone we count on in a big way,” Claus said. “We’re going to count on him to score and score efficiently.
“He’s someone who can handle the ball, he can play multiple positions, he can guard multiple positions.”
Allen said he often reflects back to his days as an underclassman, when he was playing under UI studs like Perrion Callandret and Victor Sanders.
In a disappointing conclusion to 2017-18, the second-seeded Vandals fell to 10th-seeded Southern Utah 92-78 in their first game of the Big Sky tournament.
This year, Allen said he hopes the Vandals can play the role of the upset-causing underdogs.
“I tell (the team) we were potentially one of the top one or two teams in the league and we got beat by a low seed,” Allen said. “I tell them all the time, we’re not ranked the highest — they got us at the bottom in both media and coaches (polls) — so we have something to (prove).”
Stephan Wiebe can be reached at swiebe@dnews.com and on Twitter at @StephanSports.