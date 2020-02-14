Allen pours in 32 points to lead Vandals past EWU

CHENEY — Trevon Allen scored 32 points, swiped seven steals and grabbed 11 rebounds as Idaho’s men’s basketball team upset Eastern Washington 74-71 on Thursday night after squandering most of a 24-point second-half lead.
Idaho’s Chance Garvin made 1 of 2 free throws with more than two seconds left, and Kim Aiken Jr.’s 3-pointer at the buzzer was off the mark.
“Those guys are as talented a group as there is in the league,” UI interim coach Zac Claus said of EWU. “We knew they were gonna throw their best punches at us in the second half, they’re too dangerous scoring-wise to not do it.
“I’m just glad for our guys that they were able to finish enough plays down the stretch, get the stops we needed in order to pull it out.”
The Vandals (7-17, 3-10 Big Sky) made 5 of 10 from outside in the first half and bolted to a 41-23 lead as Eastern Washington shot just 29 percent.
Idaho pushed the lead to 49-25 less than three minutes into the second half. The Eagles quickly reeled off 12 points and turned that into a 20-4 run, closing within 53-45 with more than 10 minutes to go.
Eastern got within single digits twice but each time Allen led a rally and it was 72-60 at the 3:25 mark.
“He’s our guy that we lean on,” Claus said of Allen. “He’s been a tremendous scorer for four years. We put the ball in his hands, we ask him to do a whole lot, and he was able to answer the bell.”
Then Eastern scored nine straight to make it a one-possession game with 1:16 to go but couldn’t get a tying shot to go down.
Jacob Davison and Mason Peatling had 21 points each for the Eagles (16-8, 9-4), with Peatling grabbing 10 rebounds. Davison had 18 points and Peatling 14 in the second half.
Idaho next plays at Portland State at 7:05 p.m. Monday.
IDAHO (7-17, 3-10)
Blakney 1-4 0-2 2, Forrest 4-4 0-0 8, Allen 12-23 7-9 32, Fraser 0-4 0-0 0, Thacker 4-6 0-0 11, Christmas 5-8 0-2 11, Thiombane 2-3 0-2 4, Garvin 0-1 1-2 1, Quinnett 1-3 0-0 3, Dixon 0-0 2-4 2, Wilson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 10-21 74.
E. WASHINGTON (16-8, 9-4)
Peatling 4-7 12-14 21, Davison 7-12 6-7 21, Magnuson 0-3 0-2 0, Perry 2-5 0-0 6, Aiken 3-16 2-3 10, Rouse 4-7 0-0 10, T.Groves 1-4 1-1 3, Meadows 0-1 0-0 0, J.Groves 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 21-27 71.
Halftime — Idaho, 41-23. 3-point goals — Idaho 6-13 (Thacker 3-3, Quinnett 1-2, Christmas 1-3, Allen 1-4, Garvin 0-1), E. Washington 8-32 (Perry 2-5, Rouse 2-5, Aiken 2-13, Davison 1-3, Peatling 1-3, T.Groves 0-1, Magnuson 0-1, Meadows 0-1). Fouled out — Blakney, Peatling. Rebounds — Idaho 44 (Allen 11), E. Washington 26 (Peatling 10). Assists — Idaho 15 (Allen, Thiombane 3), E. Washington 17 (Perry 7). Total fouls — Idaho 23, E. Washington 20. A_1,576 (6,000).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Idaho 75, EWU 46
CHENEY, Wash. — Led by point guard Gina Marxen’s first-career double-double, Idaho erupted for 44 second-half points to drill Big Sky Conference foe Eastern Washington at Reese Court.
Marxen had 18 points and 12 of UI’s season-best 23 assists — on 29 field goals. All of her points came from 3-point range.
“We just moved the ball really well, pump fakes were really working,” Marxen said. “We’re just an unselfish team.”
Beyonce Bea tacked on 14 points, Natalie Klinker had 10 rebounds, and Lizzy Klinker and Isabelle Hadden scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, to pace the Vandals (14-8, 9-4), who sit third in the conference.
UI held EWU (2-20, 1-12) to 36 percent shooting and outrebounded the Eagles by 13. The Vandals outscored the Eagles by 24 after halftime. They finished with 11 makes from outside, tied for their season-high.
“We defended great, I thought we defended the 3-point line like we wanted to,” UI coach Jon Newlee said. “We really got on the glass, did a great job of spreading the floor.”
The Vandals next play Portland State at 6 p.m. Monday at home.
IDAHO (14-8, 9-4)
Bea 5-14 2-2 14, N. Klinker 2-7 1-2 5, Marxen 6-9 0-0 18, Milne 0-2 0-0 0, L. Klinker 6-15 1-2 13, Hadden 5-7 2-2 12, Pulliam 2-3 0-0 6, Christopher 1-2 0-0 2, King 1-5 0-0 3, Carlson 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-66 6-8 75.
EASTERN WASHINGTON (2-20, 1-12)
Dickie 1-5 0-0 3, Cravens 5-11 2-4 12, McDowell-White 4-12 0-0 8, Dick 5-7 0-0 12, Kirscher 4-9 0-0 9, Knowles 0-2 0-0 0, DePriest 1-3 0-0 2, Newman 0-4 0-0 0, Francis 0-0 0-0 0, Reese 0-2 0-0 0, Golder 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 2-6 46.
Idaho 21 10 23 21—75
EWU 11 15 13 7—46
3-point goals — Idaho 11-26 (Bea 2-5, Marxen 6-9, Milne 0-1, L. Klinker 0-2, Hadden 0-1, Pulliam 2-3, Christopher 0-1, King 1-4), EWU 4-12 (Dickie 1-2, McDowell-White 0-2, Dick 2-2, Kirscher 1-4, Newman 0-1, Reese 0-1). Fouled out — none. Rebounds — Idaho 43 (N. Klinker 10), EWU 30 (Cravens 8). Assists — Idaho 23 (Marxen 12), EWU 12 (McDowell-White 6). Total fouls — Idaho 12, EWU 8.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
WSU soccer adds Boyd to coaching staff
PULLMAN — Former California and Arizona State soccer coach Kevin Boyd was named as an assistant to head coach Todd Shulenberger’s staff, it was announced.
Boyd, who spent 10 seasons each with the Golden Bears and Sun Devils, compiled 214 victories between the two schools and led each to their furthest advancement in the NCAA tournament. He replaces Greg Sheen.
“He is a proven winner, understands the landscape of the conference, and is a top notch recruiter,” Shulenberger said. “He will fit in nicely with a team that is hungry for more success.”
Most recently, Boyd has been the academy and technical director for Legends FC, running the organization’s U.S. Soccer Development Academy program.
“I am looking forward to joining Washington State especially following the final four run,” Boyd said. “I feel like I can add a little bit more and contribute to the program.”