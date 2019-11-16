JONESBORO, Ark. — Trevon Allen registered 16 points and eight rebounds as Idaho narrowly beat VMI 68-67 on Friday in the Red Wolves Classic at First National Bank Arena.
BJ Simmons gave Idaho a four-point lead with 53 seconds left, but Jake Stephens answered with a 3-pointer to get VMI within the final margin. With two seconds left, Allen blocked Myles Lewis’ shot, and the Keydets’ last-second attempt was short.
“The guys competed and rallied around each other,” Vandals coach Zac Claus said. “To come up with the key stops we had tonight was great. It was a really good collective effort.”
Simmons had 11 points for Idaho (2-2), which has played in two consecutive one-point decisions. Scott Blakney added 10 points and six rebounds, and Marquell Fraser grabbed seven rebounds.
Kamdyn Curfman had a game-high 20 points and added six rebounds for the Keydets (0-5).
Idaho finishes the tournament at 11:30 a.m. Sunday against host Arkansas State.
IDAHO 68, VMI 67
IDAHO (2-2)
Forrest 2-4 0-0 4, Blakney 4-5 2-2 10, Fraser 0-2 4-4 4, Dixon 3-7 2-2 9, Allen 6-13 0-0 16, Thiombane 4-5 0-0 8, Thacker 1-2 0-0 2, Simmons 4-11 1-2 11, Christmas 0-4 0-0 0, Garvin 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 26-56 9-10 68.
VMI (0-5)
Stephens 2-9 0-0 5, Parham 1-6 0-0 2, Gilkeson 3-9 3-3 9, Lewis 4-10 1-2 9, Curfman 7-11 2-2 20, Miller 1-3 0-0 3, Creammer 2-3 1-1 5, Conway 2-4 0-0 4, Tang 1-1 0-0 3, Evee 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 26-63 7-8 67.
Halftime — Idaho, 39-31. 3-point goals — Idaho 7-21 (Allen 4-8, Simmons 2-4, Dixon 1-3, Thacker 0-1, Fraser 0-1, Garvin 0-1, Christmas 0-3), VMI 8-30 (Curfman 4-8, Tang 1-1, Miller 1-1, Evee 1-5, Stephens 1-6, Creammer 0-1, Conway 0-2, Parham 0-3, Gilkeson 0-3). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Idaho 37 (Forrest, Allen 8), VMI 27 (Curfman 6). Assists — Idaho 13 (Fraser 5), VMI 20 (Stephens, Curfman 4). Total fouls — Idaho 13, VMI 12. A — 101.
VOLLEYBALL
Utes get past Cougars
PULLMAN — Dani Drews had 22 kills and 10 digs as No. 15 Utah earned a 27-25, 25-15, 23-25, 25-19 Pac-12 victory against No. 22 Washington State at Bohler Gym to break part of a four-team logjam for second place in the conference.
Zoe Weatherington added 11 kills for the Utes (19-7, 11-4 Pac-12), who have now won five consecutive matches. Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres had 47 kills and Brianna Doehrmann finished with 20 digs.
Pia Timmer and Magda Jehlarova each had 12 kills for the Cougars (21-6, 10-5), who lost for the first time in four matches. Hannah Pukis finished with 41 assists, and WSU all-time digs leader Alexis Dirige added 22 more to her total.
Washington State will play host to Colorado at noon Sunday.
Bears spoil UI’s Senior Night
MOSCOW — Big Sky-leading Northern Colorado trumped Idaho on senior night, earning a 25-22, 25-23, 25-22 win to clinch the regular-season championship at Memorial Gymnasium.
The Vandals (13-15, 9-7 Big Sky) got 12 kills from Nikki Ball and 11 from Avery Housley. Senior Delaney Hopen had 12 digs.
Northern Colorado outhit UI a considerable .365 to .196, and out-blocked the Vandals 7-2.
“We were really off our blocking game,” UI coach Debbie Buchanan said. “That’s something that ... we’re leading the conference in, something we rely on. We had zero blocks going into that third set.
“We still have to get a few of these little kinks out before the tournament.”
Jaydn McCartney paced the Bears (20-7, 14-1) with 14 kills and 10 digs, Kailey Jo Ince added 12 kills and Taylor Muff finished with 11 kills and nine digs. Daisy Schultz contributed 45 assists and Taylor Els chipped in 13 digs.
Hopen and outside hitter Paige Rupiper were celebrated before the match.
Idaho next will play at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Southern Utah.