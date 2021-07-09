FLORENCE, Mont. — The Moscow Blue Devils tried to mount a late rally, but it came up short in a 5-2 loss at the Rasmussen Memorial.
The Havre (Mont.) North Stars built a 5-0 lead going into the bottom of the seventh, but Hayden Thompson doubled in a pair of runs for Moscow (16-6) with two outs. However, Dylan Andrews, who had singled the batter before, was thrown out trying to score from first base to end the threat.
Thompson had two hits to lead the offense. He took the loss, allowing six hits, four walks and five runs in 6 2/3 innings.
The Blue Devils will face the Bitterroot (Mont.) Bucs and the Lewistown (Mont.) Redbirds at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., respectively, in the event today.
Havre 000 140 0—5 6 2
Moscow 000 000 2—2 8 1
Kale Reno and Tavish McLain; Hayden Thompson, Ryan Delusa (7) and CJ Anderson.
L—Thompson.
Havre hits — Trenton Malockney 2 (2B), Theron Peterson (2B), Brody Nanani, Ethan Carlson, Tavish McLain.
Moscow hits — Hayden Thompson 2 (2B), Ryan Delusa (2B), Dylan Andrews, Preston Boyer, Mack Hagenbaugh, Isaac Staszkow, Cam House.