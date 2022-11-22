AL RAYYAN, Qatar — A young United States team was nearing victory in its World Cup return. Then Walker Zimmerman needlessly plowed into Gareth Bale.

Bale converted the resulting penalty kick in the 82nd minute, giving Wales a 1-1 draw Monday night that left the Americans feeling frustrated and made their path to the knockout stage more precarious.

“You feel like you have the game and you’re going to win the game,” midfielder Brenden Aaronson said. “It’s a punch in the face.”

Tags

Recommended for you