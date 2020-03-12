Lewiston baseball player Killian Fox’s double down the left-field line in the first inning ended up going for naught.
So when he came to the plate in the third — with the bases juiced and two out — Fox made it count.
The sophomore infielder/pitcher whipped a 1-0 pitch hard, high and far to right-center, over the heads of Moscow’s outfielders, clearing the bases with another double and stretching the Bengals’ lead to seven runs in an eventual 7-4, season-opening nonleague win against the Bears on a gusty Wednesday at Church Field.
“We’ve been hitting it pretty well, and everyone was hitting pretty hard today,” said Fox, who also pitched the third and fourth innings. “In practice, we’ve just been going hard and swinging.”
Fox had two of Lewiston’s nine hits — a few of them wind-aided. Freshman Elliott Taylor added a pair of singles, as did sophomore Zachary Massey and senior Dalton Hart. Taylor reached on an outfield misplay, and Dalton Hart and Massey tallied singles to set up Fox’s game-changing double.
Moscow (0-2) was held to one single, but walked eight times to stay in it until the end.
“We hit the ball better than I thought we would in Game 1,” Lewiston coach Davey Steele said. “We had some kids that swung it well, had some outs that were hit hard, that were tough outs.”
The Bears made it tough on the Bengals in the final inning. Moscow loaded the bases on four walks and an error. With two outs, Chad Redinger walked to score one. He was followed by a CJ Anderson walk, which plated another to make it 7-4.
“(The pitchers) were getting ground balls, making plays. We turned two double plays, so the defense is there,” Steele said. “We just gotta throw strikes, and try to keep people off-balance, to where they’re putting the ball in play, but not hard hits.”
Lewiston senior Trayton Skinner relieved Cruz Hepburn on the mound, and struck out Moscow’s Hayden Thompson on a full count with the bases loaded to close it out.
“The guys still battled, gave us a chance,” Moscow coach Griffin Rod said.
“Anytime you get a chance, that’s all you can ask for in baseball. We still have a chance to tie the game or go ahead with our best hitter at the plate, and that’s baseball, it just doesn’t work out sometimes.”
Five Bengal pitchers combined to strike out six, compiling three 1-2-3 innings and allowing only a single from Wes Carpenter. Starter Hart went two clean innings, then moved to the outfield to make up for Lewiston’s lack of depth — the Bengals’ dugout featured just 11 players.
Moscow starter Thompson struck out two, but allowed eight hits and walked nine. Redinger entered in relief and went two shutout innings.
Behind the mound, the Bears’ defenders had trouble adjusting to the 12-mph winds. Their shining moment came in the sixth, when outfielder Cody Isakson made a sliding grab to end the inning.
“A couple of plays in the outfield didn’t go our way, probably changed the course of (Thompson’s) outing,” Rod said. “Those long innings where things aren’t going your way can be a little hard on you.”
Lewiston set the tone with a long-lasting second inning. Taylor was hit by a pitch, Hart sent a chopper into center field and Massey lofted a ball to right, which was caught by the wind and dropped fair. With the bases full, Zachary Lombard drew a walk and Skinner clubbed a single to right field. A Moscow misthrow to catcher Anderson scored Massey, and Austin Kolb knocked in Lombard with a groundout, making it 4-0.
Moscow found some offense in the fourth. Anderson and Thompson drew walks, and Cam Vis was plunked by a pitch. Carpenter then grounded into a double play, but scored Dalton Conway and advanced Thompson. Isakson reached on an error to trim it to 7-2. But with a lack of fireworks, Moscow couldn’t counter Lewiston’s two big innings.
“We kinda saw guys living a little bit indecisively, and so we preach the word ‘intent’ a lot, meaning, you’re gonna have a plan and you’re gonna go with it, you’re gonna own it,” Rod said. “Live in the now, don’t live in the middle somewhere.”
Moscow 000 200 2—4 1 1
Lewiston 043 000 x—7 9 4
Hayden Thompson, Chad Redinger (4), Ryan Delusa (6) and CJ Anderson, Dalton Conway (6). Dalton Hart, Killian Fox (3), Christopher Ricard (5), Cruz Hepburn (7), Trayton Skinner (7) and Austin Kolb.
Moscow hits — Wes Carpenter.
Lewiston hits — Trayton Skinner, Killian Fox 2 (2-2B), Elliott Taylor 2, Dalton Hart 2, Zachary Massey 2.
Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 848-2260.