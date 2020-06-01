Amid protests, WSU’s Williams shares his own story

For Noah Williams, the timing felt right.
Amid nationwide protests of police brutality against black people — spurred by a viral video of a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, who pleaded he could not breathe, and later died — the soon-to-be sophomore guard on the Washington State men’s basketball team shared his own difficult experience.
“A lot of African Americans have a krazy story … with the pigs,” Williams tweeted. “I never really had the balls to really talk about my situation. But here’s a story that happen a few summers back with my Lul brother P and I.”
Attached to the tweet was a Seattle Times story from June 2018. Williams and his friend, fellow O’Dea High School (Seattle) standout Paolo Banchero, had gone to a Chris Brown concert at Auburn’s White River Ampitheatre. As they awaited their friends’ arrival,they were held at gunpoint by King County sheriff’s Deputy Corey Marcotte, who had been following a tip relating to a stolen Jeep, per the Times.
Williams and Banchero — who went by N.W. and P.B. in the Times story, because they were minors — were in Williams’ mother’s Jeep. According to the Times, the report Marcotte was following proved to be false. The Jeep in question had just been moved.
A lawsuit was filed in November 2018 in U.S. District Court. The account in the Times’ story reads as follows:
“N.W. heard the pistol cock. He turned his head and saw the pistol inches away from his head. He was looking down the barrel of the pistol,” reads the lawsuit, according to the Times, which added: “P.B., who had been holding his phone, dropped it and held up his hands. Both boys, according to the lawsuit, asked Marcotte why he was pointing his gun at them.
“... In that moment, N.W., who is African American, believed he was going to be shot,” the lawsuit continues. “Amid images of other African Americans getting killed he’d seen on television or heard about on social media, N.W. thought, ‘I can’t believe this is happening to me!’ ”
Marcotte denied pointing his weapon — the young men said he had, and he shouted expletives at them, and gave conflicting orders — but acknowledged he had his weapon drawn as he approached the vehicle. According to the report in The Times, Williams was “verbally uncooperative and asked me why I had my gun pointed at him.”
Williams and Banchero were ordered to exit the Jeep, according to the Times’ story, and Williams was handcuffed, then shoved onto the hood of the vehicle. “While this was happening,” the lawsuit reads, “N.W. involuntarily urinated on himself out of fear.”
The two teens said the incident was traumatizing, and caused them to develop a mistrust of the police.
Banchero, a five-star prospect, shared Williams’ tweet, and said he also was skeptical about going public with the story.
“Took me almost 2 years to speak on it. You never really understand the weight of something until it’s right there in front of you,” part of Banchero’s tweet read.
The Times story says the incident set in motion new guidelines for use of force in threatening motorists for the King County Sheriff’s Office. Williams received a $30,000 settlement, and Banchero $20,000.
Floyd’s death has sparked further protest and conversation surrounding the relationship between black communities and police officers, and ongoing mistreatment of the former by the latter. This week, protests against police brutality have been especially frequent.
“All I can do is pray for the black community,” Williams said in his tweet.
Colton Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 627-3209.