Two months ago, Washington State and Coug fans had no idea this season would possibly be the final year for Pac-12 football as we know it.

With eight teams already announcing their departure — and two more rumored to also be on their way out — the crumbling conference’s future is questionable at best. But there’s still one last season to play with all 12 historic West Coast programs before many depart for various new homes in the Big 12, Big Ten and, possibly, beyond.

Let’s take a look at WSU’s last hurrah in the current rendition of the Pac-12 Conference.

