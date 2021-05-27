Not half an hour after they’d won the whole shebang, the ambitious Genesee Bulldogs already were introducing a future goal.
“This sets us up for another run, and that’s our expectation,” coach Kevin Maurer said.
If you’d seen them surge through the Class 1A baseball postseason, it’s no surprise.
No team was more out-and-out impressive than these champion Bulldogs (15-9) during this past weekend’s state tournament at Orofino’s Bo Cummings Field — arguably the most scenic ballpark in this region.
Genesee complemented the top-quality backdrop with top-quality play.
It’s not really the norm on this small-school stage for a program to field such versatility, balance in four phases — batting, fielding, pitching, baserunning.
Oh yeah, and the Bulldogs don’t graduate a single player.
This year, Genesee got nine different pitchers some reps. It had two aces in Jack Johnson and Cameron Meyer, the former of whom threw a 10-strikeout, one-hit shutout in their 6-0 title win against North Star Charter on Saturday.
When Johnson K’d the Husky side in the second inning, it sort of felt like an early decision-clincher. North Star threatened to score in two later innings, but Genesee’s junior quickly snuffed out any momentum, employing a healthy mix of pitches all thrown with control.
In total, four Husky batters reached. The first-year program from Eagle had entered the day averaging about 16 runs per game.
“They 20-runned everyone,” Maurer said. “The thing I told the guys before they stepped in between the lines was: ‘They haven’t played the Genesee Bulldogs.’ ”
A quick side note: Of the exact numbers, it’s difficult to tell for sure, but according to some nice folks in the press box at Orofino, the WPL has won every state championship since Class 1A was formed in 2002.
“When you come up here, you’re going to face a squad that wants it every single time the pitch is in play,” Maurer said.
Meyer tossed a no-hitter in a 1-0 loser-out win against Troy to open the district playoffs. That was a defining moment for the Bulldogs, a revitalizer after they’d dropped five of their seven final contests of the regular season.
“When Cam dealt that game, all 13 guys were eyes-wide-open, their hearts were huge,” Maurer said. “They were like, ‘We’re gonna go win this thing.’”
The biggest hurdle came in the semifinal round, in the form of Prairie’s sluggers. Meyer remained composed, completing an 8-7 victory in which he prevented a full-on shootout from developing.
“The Whitepine League is so tough, it was so balanced this year, so you just have to figure out a way to win those kinds of games,” Maurer said.
Turns out, the key was well-roundedness, and that’s where the Bulldogs set themselves apart.
Aside from a deep staff, which didn’t need to work any relievers at State, the lineup was pesky throughout crunch time. The Bulldogs averaged about 17 baserunners per their final four postseason games.
Catcher Nate Guinard, utility man Cy Wareham, infielder Teak Wareham and Johnson piled up 10 or more total bags apiece in the stretch of four wins. They reached base in every contest.
“We knew, going into (State), that we had the deepest lineup, and the deepest pitching staff with a lot of athletic guys,” Guinard said.
“We were mainly focused on having solid defense, which showed up later on in the season.”
And so it did. Genesee’s infielders reacted to hard-hit ground balls fluidly and without panic. Some of the scoops-and-throws from Johnson and Cy Wareham in the middle infield were above the 1A level. Jacob Krick had a few similar moments, picking and whipping balls from third.
“I have trust in everyone,” Krick said. “If there’s two outs and a ball’s hit to someone, I can usually start walking off the field because I know they’re gonna get it.”
As for the baserunning? Genesee stole 20 bases across five playoff games.
Eight juniors, most of whom were members of back-to-back Latah County Babe Ruth title teams, will return, along with two sophomores and three freshmen.
Maurer had a tough ask for Genesee a couple of months ago: win the 1A crown.
“We wanted to challenge them to reach higher than they maybe thought they could,” he said.
The Bulldogs, who sensed something special early, found every bit of their potential when it mattered most.
With one championship delivered decidedly — Genesee’s second since 2018 — Maurer’s preseason talk in spring 2022 should echo his post-championship sentiments.
“They’ve got a lot of work to put in, because our expectation is to be right back here,” he said. “We don’t want to settle for just one.”
Clark may be contacted at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 627-3209.