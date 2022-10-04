RENTON, Wash. — Geno Smith is cooking and the Seattle Seahawks defense is getting cooked.

That’s probably an oversimplification of all that’s happening with the Seahawks right now, but it’s the easiest way to describe Seattle after it improved to 2-2 with Sunday’s wild 48-45 win over Detroit.

Smith is playing at a level no one could have expected when he won the starting job as the successor to Russell Wilson with the Seahawks.

Tags

Recommended for you