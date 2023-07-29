The Big Sky’s media day had its share of memorable moments.

Whether it was Idaho receiver Hayden Hatten winning the preseason offensive player of the year award or Portland State coach Bruce Barnum cussing during his live ESPN+ interview, it had something for everyone.

The three-day festivities at the Northern Quest Casino in Spokane were filled with fun and laughter, but Monday’s announcement of the coaches and media poll completely shifted everyone’s thoughts back to football.

Tags

Recommended for you