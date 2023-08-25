The Idaho football team will kick off one of its most highly anticipated seasons in less than a week against Lamar at Provost Umphrey Stadium in Beaumont, Texas.

The Vandals have received a lot of preseason hype, and deservingly so, whether that be because of the talent on the field or the return of second-year coach Jason Eck.

The hype has put Idaho near the top of most preseason Football Championship Subdivision polls, with its highest ranking being No. 5 from HeroSports.

