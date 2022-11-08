As anyone who hits the snooze button on their alarm five times every morning or struggles to avoid those free doughnuts on the work counter when they walk by can attest, identifying weaknesses is much easier than fixing them.
For weeks, Washington State has preached the need to generate more turnovers on defense and find ways to run the football on offense.
Then they’d go out and fail to get that much-needed fumble or interception and stumble their way to a measly 50-or-so rushing yards week after week.
Well, the Cougars (5-4, 2-4 Pac-12) finally fixed their woes Saturday in a 52-14 annihilation of conference foe Stanford (3-6, 1-6). Not only that, they did it in an improbable fashion.
If anyone says they predicted the Cougars to get four fumble recoveries and rush for more than 300 yards against the Cardinal, ask them where they got their time machine.
The fumble recoveries, two of which were forced by linebacker Francisco Mauigoa and two of which were picked up by linebacker Daiyan Henley, doubled WSU’s season total.
And the 306 rushing yards were WSU’s most since racking up 344 against Idaho in 2006. Fun fact: WSU radio color commentator Alex Brink was quarterback of the Cougs in that 56-10 win.
So how did WSU find its fixes?
“I would give that credit to coach (Brian) Ward, our defensive coordinator,” Henley said of the turnovers. “He’s taken it upon himself to incorporate the turnover drills in the beginning of practice and make sure that it is known that this is a major and fundamental part to our game.”
Henley went on to say the team had 11 strip attempts in a single practice leading up to the game.
“The team took it very serious and it shows,” Henley said. “I’m just proud to be a part of such a spike.”
On offense, WSU benefitted massively from the surprise return of starting running back Nakia Watson after a 2.5-game absence with an injury.
Whether WSU coach Jake Dickert’s early-week comments about maybe using wide receivers at running back was a bluff or not, nobody expected the junior post a career night that included 166 rushing yards and a 41-yard touchdown scamper.
In WSU’s previous two games without Watson — losses to Oregon State and then-No. 14 Utah — the Cougs mustered only 65 combined rushing yards.
WSU met that total on Watson’s second rush of the game alone — a 65-yard rumble up the middle.
Dickert credited Watson with spending five days a week in the training room rehabbing in hopes of getting back on the field as soon as possible.
“I think the best cure to any injury is motivation,” Dickert said. “What a spark he gave us and running that physical at 90 percent is just tremendous.”
It’s been a rollercoaster of a season for WSU, from the highs of beating Wisconsin out in Big 10 country on Sept. 10 to the lows of losing three straight games.
The 38-point victory against Stanford was another peak in that ride.
But if the Cougars can keep up their turnover-causing and rushing-attack ways they found Saturday, there’s no reason to believe they can’t continue the climb.