As anyone who hits the snooze button on their alarm five times every morning or struggles to avoid those free doughnuts on the work counter when they walk by can attest, identifying weaknesses is much easier than fixing them.

For weeks, Washington State has preached the need to generate more turnovers on defense and find ways to run the football on offense.

Then they’d go out and fail to get that much-needed fumble or interception and stumble their way to a measly 50-or-so rushing yards week after week.

Tags

Recommended for you