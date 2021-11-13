Anderson, Idaho fend off feisty DIII George Fox in barn burner

MOSCOW — Junior guard Trevante Anderson scored 22 points on 7-for-8 shooting with seven rebounds seven assists Friday as the Idaho men’s basketball team beat NCAA Division III George Fox 95-85 at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
The Vandals led 49-48 at intermission. The Bruins, who were pesky throughout, held a 55-53 lead at the 17:44 mark of the second half after an Austin Clark layup.
Senior guard Mikey Dixon gave Idaho the lead for good on a layup with 17:13 to go as part of a 5-0 mini-spurt for a 58-55 advantage. George Fox closed to within a point almost a minute later, but the Vandals used a 6-0 run to create a little separation and a 64-57 edge. The Bruins could get no closer the rest of the way.
Senior guard Nolan Bertain scored 18 for with eight rebounds for Idaho (1-1). Dixon made all five of his shot attempts to score 16, junior forward Philip Pepple Jr. scored 13 with seven rebounds and senior guard Jemeil King and freshman Yusef Salih scored 11 apiece.
James Moore and Momo Stokes each scored 14 for George Fox which had 12 players enter the scoring column.
The Vandals next play at 7 p.m. Monday at Fresno State.