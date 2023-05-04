PULLMAN — If all goes to plan, Kamie Ethridge will coach the Washington State women’s basketball team through the rest of the decade, at least.

The prolific Cougars coach has signed a contract extension through the 2028-29 season, WSU athletic director Pat Chun announced Wednesday.

The announcement comes after Ethridge led the Cougars to a Pac-12 tournament championship and their third straight NCAA tournament during the 2022-23 season.