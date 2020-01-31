As expected, new Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich has hired Michael Ghobrial as special teams coordinator, the Cougars announced Thursday.
Ghobrial filled the same role for Rolovich the past two years at Hawaii.
“Michael is a high-level motivator,” Rolovich said in a news release. “He coaches with great passion for football and brings energy to everything he does, whether it’s in his meeting rooms and on the field.”
Originally from Torrance, Calif., Ghobrial also has coached at Tarleton State and Colorado Mesa. He was a graduate student at Syracuse and briefly an intern with the Detroit Lions.
He played for UCLA as a defensive end from 2006-07 and received two degrees from that school: a bachelor’s in history and a master’s in social science and comparative education.
MEN’S GOLF
Idaho picked fourth
FARMINGTON, Utah — The Idaho men’s golf team was predicted to finish fourth in the Big Sky’s preseason coaches poll, it was announced.
The Vandals return four players from last year’s team that finished seventh in the league tournament. Junior Cole Chrisman finished tied for 19th, while reigning freshman of the year Colt Sherrell comes back.
Sacramento State was predicted to win this year’s title by just one point over Northern Colorado. Weber State finished third in the poll.
CROSS COUNTRY
Idaho, WSU earn academic honors
NEW ORLEANS — The Idaho and Washington State men’s and women’s cross country programs each earned All-Academic accolades from the United States Track and Cross Country Coaches Association, as announced by the organization.
The Vandal men’s team had a cumulative grade-point average of 3.42, while the Cougars had a 3.14 GPA. Idaho’s women’s team had a 3.86 GPA, and WSU had a 3.42 GPA.