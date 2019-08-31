Another Power 5 matchup for Idaho

It’s really nothing new for seventh-year Idaho football coach Paul Petrino.
And not just guiding the Vandals through these annual “body-bag” games, either, but simply standing and working inside the mega-structure that is Penn State’s Beaver Stadium.
Three times Petrino has coached in the world’s third-largest sports venue, which has a capacity of 106,572, and once he’s come out on top.
In 2010, in his first year as Illinois’ offensive coordinator, Petrino helped the Illini to a 33-13 victory, which still stands as the Nittany Lions’ worst loss — and lone home defeat — at the hands of Illinois.
“Our running back played well. Offensively, we played really well,” Petrino said. “That was a great experience.”
Although, it couldn’t stand up to a moment welded in history. At least, maybe Petrino has a movie credit to his name.
The next season, Penn State topped Illinois 10-7, surviving on a missed Illini field goal attempt. It was Joe Paterno’s final victory at the school, and the game was featured in the opening scene of the 2018 HBO biodrama, “Paterno.”
“We lost right at the last moment, got a couple touchdowns called back and missed a field goal,” Petrino said. “If you watch the movie, it starts with them throwing snowballs at the kicker.”
Ten years beforehand, Petrino made his first appearance in Happy Valley as the quarterbacks coach for Southern Mississippi, which lost to PSU 38-20.
His takeaways? The spectators aren’t as vicious as those in the Southeastern Conference; the stadium’s huge, but because it’s wider than it is tall, it’s not as loud as one might think.
But he knows inside, “it’ll be a great challenge.”
“Let’s not go in there all starstruck, and wanting their autographs and wanting their wristbands,” Petrino said. “Let’s get after it and be fired up, compete to win.”
Really, a game like today’s (12:30 p.m. PDT, Big Ten Network) is nothing new to Petrino’s Vandals. UI has traveled to nine Power 5 paydays in his tenure, and those have earned the school more than $10 million.
PSU’s paying UI $1.45 million this time, only because the game was set before the Vandals became the first team to willingly drop to the Football Championship Subdivision. The NCAA vowed to count all of UI’s already-planned pay-for-play games as Football Bowl Subdivision for the hosts’ strength-of-schedule benefit, and to ease the Vandals’ scheduling transition.
FCS teams typically earn about half of a low-major FBS team’s take from guarantee-revenue games.
Yet these duels also have earned UI eight routs — one cancellation for lightning — by a combined score of 483-108, albeit, the Vandals were competitive in their 56-34 loss at Auburn in 2015, in which they scored on the second play from scrimmage and kept it close until the third quarter.
Much of this roster has been tested in these kinds of circumstances. The Vandals’ 2018 season culminated with a 63-10 loss at Florida, a game in which UI offensive coordinator Kris Cinkovich found some “teach saves” — like a few of his O-lines’ double-teams — but “obviously, some coal too.”
“Don’t turn the ball over and be tough,” he said. “We turned the ball over on the first play of that Florida game. ... We had three illegal procedures. You can’t get behind the chains, ’cause these guys will rush, play man and be a handful.”
To Cinkovich, it’s about seeking out the “nuggets,” those instances where a player creates an everlasting highlight for himself on a national stage.
Against one of the Big Ten’s premier defenses, and an offense that prides itself on a “Running Back U” moniker, that’ll be tricky.
The 15th-ranked Lions have a pass-rush that led the country with more than 3 1/2 sacks per game in 2018, and didn’t lose much talent-wise. Penn State’s front seven are the most dangerous, with All-American candidates in Yetur Gross-Matos (at D-end) and linebacker Cam Brown, but Brown will miss the first half of this one for a bowl-game targeting penalty.
It’ll be a test to see how UI’s notables stack up against potential NFL-caliber opponents. FCS All-American guard Noah Johnson, four-star newcomer Noah Elliss and star receiver Jeff Cotton will be a few to keep an eye on.
“I’m ready for it; it doesn’t really phase me,” said Cotton, who’ll have many East Coast family members watching him for the first time. “Don’t let all the outside distractions get to you. They’re human too.”
But Cinkovich tends to watch the youth closest. Eight underclassmen likely will start. In all, 11 will be making their first starts as Vandals.
So there’ll be jitters in the first-ever game between the two teams. But a matchup like this is nothing new for Idaho, which gets no less than exposure, a lopsided measuring stick and some memories.
Oh, and a million bucks.
NOTES — Petrino said quarterbacks Mason Petrino and Colton Richardson will rotate equally. ... Linebacker Christian Elliss, tackle Sean Tulette and receiver DJ Lee are suspended for violations of team rules.
Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 848-2260.