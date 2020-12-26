Another shot for Vandal special-teams great Rehkow

Area Colleges
Former All-American University of Idaho punter Austin Rehkow will get yet another crack at earning an NFL roster spot.
The Vandal record breaker was signed to the Indianapolis Colts’ practice team, the franchise announced earlier this week. The Colts recently released veteran reserve punter Ryan Allen, and Rehkow figures to add some special-teams insurance on Indy’s taxi squad.
Rehkow spent time with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2017 after graduating from UI. He inked with the New York Giants’ practice team a year later, but never saw NFL action. Rehkow got two tryouts with the New England Patriots, in the fall of 2019 and this September, but wasn’t signed.
He posted respectable numbers in brief seasons in the Alliance of American Football and XFL spring leagues, both of which shuttered in less than a year because of financial troubles. Playing for the AAF’s Salt Lake Stallions in early 2019, Rehkow finished third in the league with a net average of 39.6 yards per punt. He averaged 41.3 yards on 19 punts in five games for the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks, who drafted Rehkow a month after his first workout with New England. The XFL terminated operations in April.
The NFL’s average for yards per punt stands at 44.58.
At Idaho (2013-16), Rehkow raked in two Walter Camp All-America nods, five All-Sun Belt Conference honors (two for kicking) and a boatload of all-time Vandal marks.
The Central Valley High (Spokane) alumnus departed Moscow with the program’s record for career yards per punt (45.8). Regarding his kicking exploits, Rehkow is Idaho’s career leader in made field goals — and field-goal percentage — and No. 2 in program history in points scored (344).
Franks misses the cut, Elleby makes Portland’s roster
Robert Franks, a Washington State graduate and former first-team All-Pac-12 forward, was waived by the Orlando Magic before the season began after logging limited minutes in the NBA preseason.
The 6-foot-7, 255-pounder played a total of 10 minutes in four preseason games. He got in for eight minutes in Orlando’s opener at Atlanta on Dec. 11, scoring five points on 5-for-8 from the foul line. Franks collected a steal but was tagged with three fouls and shot 0-for-2 from the floor.
He stayed sidelined for the two games that followed, then appeared for two minutes against Charlotte in the preseason finale, but didn’t record any statistics.
Franks signed a two-way deal with Charlotte after going undrafted in 2019. He showed out well for the Hornets’ G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm, but was then traded to Sacramento and sent to its developmental affiliate in Stockton. Franks has put up per-game averages of 17.3 points and 6.4 rebounds in 36 G League outings.
Franks started 56 games in four years at Wazzu. The sharpshooter led the Pac-12 with 21.6 points per game as a senior, adding 7.2 rebounds.
It’s likely that he’ll have another go at it, but will probably need to take either the G League avenue again or head overseas.
Otherwise, former standout Cougar forward CJ Elleby surprised many, making the Portland Trail Blazers’ roster rather than signing a two-way deal — which would split his time between the NBA club and developmental affiliate.
Elleby (6-6, 185) left WSU after earning first-team All-Pac-12 accolades as a sophomore, when he scored 18.4 points and snagged 7.8 rebounds per game to come in fourth and seventh, respectively, in the conference. He led the league in steals at 1.8 per game.
Still, he was considered to be on the NBA draft bubble at best. The Blazers took a chance on the Seattle product, using their only draft choice to scoop Elleby at No. 46 overall, in the second round.
Elleby, who sports No. 16 for Portland, recently signed a two-year deal worth $898,310 this season and $1.518 million the next, according to The Athletic. He averaged 22½ minutes per each of the Blazers’ four preseason games, registering 3.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists.
Elleby went 5-for-25 overall, but 0-for-11 from distance.
He entered the game on opening night Wednesday against Utah, playing four minutes in garbage time but reaching a milestone — his first NBA bucket. Elleby hit a baseline jumper to finish with two points, going 1-for-2 from the field, and adding two rebounds and an assist.
He joins superstar guard Klay Thompson (Golden State) and journeyman forward Aron Baynes (Toronto) as Cougars in the NBA. Two-year WSU point guard Malachi Flynn, who finished his career last season at San Diego State, also plays for the Raptors.