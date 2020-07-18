The NCAA Division II Great Northwest Athletic Conference on Friday pushed a possible start date for fall sports competitions back to no later than Nov. 30.
That means the University of Idaho has lost another football opponent.
The Vandals’ home opener, scheduled for Sept. 5 at the Kibbie Dome against GNAC member Western Oregon, became their second nonconference contest to be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Idaho lost out on the Battle of the Palouse against Washington State when the Pac-12 Conference decided last week to play conference-only schedules. The Cougars still are lined up to play at league foes like UCLA and Colorado — 1,000-mile trips — but ironically, not UI.
According to a release from Idaho’s athletic department, “scheduling alternatives for both games are currently being discussed.”
UI would have been compensated $550,000 for playing WSU in the guaranteed-revenue game, which are necessary to the financial survival of many smaller Division I athletic institutions. But the contract has become void because of a “force majeure” clause — neither school has obligations if something out of the control of the parties spurs cancellation.
The Vandals had to pay GNAC opponent Central Washington about $60,000 to make the trip to Moscow last year, per UI then.
Idaho made about $71,000 from ticket sales per home game last year, when it averaged 6,885 spectators in six games. The school announced Wednesday that games in 2020 would be limited to 5,100 fans, all of whom must wear face masks.
Also, the Colonial Athletic Association — considered by most to be a top-three Football Championship Subdivision league — was reported by several publications to be canceling its seasons, but allowing schools to play independently if they choose.
The Ivy League, Patriot League, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and Southwestern Athletic Conference are other FCS leagues to have called off their 2020 football seasons.