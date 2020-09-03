The NCAA Division I Football Championship Committee formally recommended to the Football Oversight Committee for the FCS postseason to be conducted from April 18 through May 15, as first reported by Athlon Sports’ Bryan Fischer.
In addition, the playoff bracket would be trimmed from 24 to 16 teams, including 10 automatic qualifiers — conference champions — and six at-large selections. At-large bids typically come from the subdivision’s top three conferences: the Big Sky, Missouri Valley and Colonial.
The Football Oversight Committee will reconvene today to take an official stance on the proposal.
If the plan were to be adopted, FCS seasons presumably would begin in mid-February. The University of Idaho, if its conference schedule didn’t change, most likely would play Eastern Washington at a brisk Cheney in early March, but weather concerns for travel would be mitigated for the Vandals’ two final games — against Montana State in Bozeman and at Idaho State. Of course, UI home games present no challenges in the confines of the Kibbie Dome.
When the Big Sky Conference announced in August it would postpone its football season to the spring, it indicated schedules would be played in-conference only. But according to UI athletic director Terry Gawlik, the door also has been left open for the possibility of scheduling potentially lucrative, nonconference games.
Playing at least some conference games in Moscow before the school year ends would provide an economic boost for a community that will greatly need one without a fall football season.
But there’s still much left in the air, including how NFL hopefuls would play out a season when the league’s 2021 draft is set, as of now, to commence April 29.
Equally uncertain is the question of eligibility for older players set to run out of it before the spring, or incoming players planning to arrive on campus for spring semester.
During a conference call in August, Gawlik said the status of the fall 2021 season is unresolved, and acknowledged the challenge of attempting to play another season just 2½ months after the end of one.
Vandals players have been taking part in agility drills, weight training and team walk-throughs since July. Eighth-year coach Paul Petrino, whose team last year went 5-7 and missed the postseason, said he will treat the fall and winter months as if they were spring offseason sessions.
Colton Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 848-2260.