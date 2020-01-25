PARIS — With the world’s two most expensive soccer players cheering him on in Paris on Friday night, Giannis Antetokounmpo took a while to entertain them.
The Greek star found his rhythm late in the game and had 30 points and 12 rebounds to help the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks beat the Charlotte Hornets 116-103 for their eighth straight win.
The first NBA regular-season game in France drew some famous faces to the Bercy Arena, among them Paris Saint-Germain stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappé — France’s World Cup-winning star.
“It’s insane. The crazy part is that we’re really big fans of them and they’re big fans of the team. You never expect them to know who we are and what we do, and be fans of the Bucks,” said Antetokounmpo, the NBA MVP and PSG fan. “But it was amazing they came to the game. They came to the locker room afterwards, we exchanged jerseys, took pictures with them.”
Milwaukee improved to 40-6. The Bucks have the best 46-game start in franchise history. They were 39-7 in 1970-71 when they went on to win the NBA championship.
It was slow-going early on, however, for a sluggish-looking Bucks side which had perhaps done a little too much sight-seeing in recent days, including a visit from Antetokounmpo to PSG’s stadium.
“I only practiced once before the game. It’s kind of hard to get into a rhythm. We weren’t moving the ball as much,” said Antetokounmpo, who had his fourth triple-double of the season on Monday against the Chicago Bulls. “Hopefully, we can learn from the game. Close to the third quarter the bench came back in and did a great job. In the fourth quarter we were able to close out the game.”
Eric Bledsoe added 20 points and five assists for the Bucks, while Malik Monk led Charlotte with 31 points.
“I thought Malik was fantastic, made plays for us. He’s an incredible athlete,” Hornets coach James Borrego said. “The challenge now is to do it on a night-to-night basis.”
The Hornets have lost eight in a row — the longest losing streak for the Hornets since dropping 10 straight in the 2014-15 season.
ROCKETS 131, T-WOLVES 124
MINNEAPOLIS— Russell Westbrook scored a season-high 45 points and had 10 assists and Houston overcame another tough night from James Harden to rally past Minnesota.
NUGGETS 113, PELICANS 106
NEW ORLEANS— Nikola Jokic had 27 points and 12 rebounds in Denver’s victory over New Orleans.
Zion Williamson scored 15 points in about 21 minutes for New Orleans. The Pelicans dropped to 0-2 since the NBA’s top overall draft choice was activated for the first time this season Wednesday night.
RAPTORS 118, KNICKS 112
NEW YORK— Kyle Lowry scored 26 points, Pascal Siakam had 23 and Toronto beat New York for its sixth straight victory.
CELTICS 109, MAGIC 98
ORLANDO, Fla.— Kemba Walker scored 37 points, Gordon Hayward added 22 and Boston overcame a 16-point first-half deficit to beat Orlando.
THUNDER 140, HAWKS 111
OKLAHOMA CITY— Danilo Gallinari scored 25 points and Oklahoma City beat Atlanta for its fourth straight win.
CLIPPERS 122, HEAT 117
MIAMI— Kawhi Leonard had his first career triple-double and scored 33 points, Landry Shamet added 22 and the Los Angeles Clippers shrugged off an early 15-point deficit before hanging on to beat Miami.
SUNS 103, SPURS 99
PHOENIX— Devin Booker had 35 points and 10 assists before fouling out with 1:31 left and Phoenix held on to beat the Spurs, snapping an 11-game skid in San Antonio.
GRIZZLIES 125, PISTONS 112
DETROIT— Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 24 of his 29 points in the first half and hit a big 3-pointer in the fourth quarter in Memphis’ victory over Detroit.
KINGS 98, BULLS 81
CHICAGO— Buddy Hield scored 21 points, Harrison Barnes added 19 and Sacramento beat Chicago to snap a six-game losing streak.
PACERS 129, WARRIORS 118
SAN FRANCISCO— T.J. Warren scored 21 of his 33 points in the first half, Doug McDermott made four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and Indiana held off Golden State.