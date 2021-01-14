A former Washington State quarterback signed with an NFL team this week.
Anthony Gordon signed a reserve/future contact with the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday.
Gordon, a star of the Cougars’ 2019 season, will try to seize the Chiefs’ No. 3 spot in 2021 if Matt Moore leaves the team as a free agent after this season. Gordon went unchosen in the NFL draft this past spring, and his bid to make the Seattle Seahawks roster ended with final roster cuts in September. He also did not make the Seahawks’ practice squad.