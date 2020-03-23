Area athletes named finalists for NIAHOF awards

Idaho graduate Sophie Hausmann, of Germany, hits off the 11th fairway during the first round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur golf tournament April 3, 2019, at Champions Retreat in Evans, Ga. Hausmann is a finalist for a North Idaho Athletic Hall of Fame award.

 AP

COEUR D’ALENE — Athletes, teams and coaches from several area high schools and the University of Idaho were announced as finalists Saturday for the annual North Idaho Athletic Hall of Fame awards.

The NIAHOF honors District I-II high school athletes, coaches and teams for their outstanding play, along with the athletes, coaches and teams from Idaho, Lewis-Clark State College and North Idaho College. The awards cover the 2019 academic spring season and the 2019-20 academic fall and winter seasons.

Nominations for each category are reviewed by the NIAHOF committee, which selects finalists for each category. A winner is then selected. Winners normally are announced at the banquet, but this year will be released through the media and will be announced April 26.

Previously, five individuals were selected for induction into the Hall of Fame. Those who were selected were Idaho women’s basketball player Emily Sann (nee Faurholt) and football players Jason Shelt and Robert Young, former Coeur d’Alene High and University of Montana standout Ann Jaworski (nee Schwenke), and long-time high school teacher, coach, administrator and basketball official Jim Wilund, who is from Lewiston. Those five will be inducted into the Hall in 2021.

Anyone who purchased tickets online for this year’s banquet will receive an email notice of their refund.

Here are the area’s finalists for each award:

Boys’ golf

Bryden Brown, Moscow

Girls’ golf

Makena Rauch, Moscow

Boys’ track (Class 1A-3A)

Cooper Hewett, Kendrick

Girls’ track (Class 1A-3A)

Cassidy Lustig, Kendrick

Boys’ tennis

Derek Wendt, Moscow

Softball (Class 1A-3A)

Megan Brocke, Kendrick; Mikacia Bartosz, Genesee

Baseball (Class 1A-3A)

Kyle Lynas, Potlatch

Boys’ soccer

Evan Odberg, Moscow

Boys’ cross country

Korben Bujnicki, Moscow

Girls’ cross country

Laurel Hicke, Moscow

Volleyball (Class 4A)

Peyton Claus, Moscow

Volleyball (Class 1A-3A)

Lindsey Kwate, Troy; Morgan Blazzard, Troy; Eliza Olson, Kendrick

Football (Class 4A)

Chad Redinger, Moscow

Football (Class 1A-3A)

Dillon Sperber, Genesee; Chase Burke, Kendrick

Boys’ swimming

Isaac Pimentel, Moscow

Girls’ basketball (Class 1A-3A)

Mya Brown, Kendrick

Boys’ basketball (Class 1A-3A)

Will Casebolt, Logos

Wrestling (Class 1A-3A)

Kelton Saad, Potlatch

Girls’ high school team of the year (Class 1A-3A)

Kendrick softball, Troy volleyball

Boys’ high school team of the year (Class 1A-3A)

Potlatch baseball

Girls’ high school coach of the year (Class 1A-3A)

Morgan LeBlanc, Kendrick softball; Deborah Blazzard, Troy volleyball

Boys’ high school coach of the year (Class 1A-3A)

Jim Shepherd, Potlatch baseball

Girls’ athlete of the year (Class 1A-3A)

Lindsey Kwate, Troy; Morgan Blazzard, Troy; Mya Brown, Kendrick.

Boys’ athlete of the year (Class 4A-5A)

Chad Redinger, Moscow

Boys’ athlete of the year (Class 1A-3A)

Cooper Hewett, Kendrick

Female athlete of the year

Sophie Hausmann, Idaho golf; Marianna Petrei, Idaho tennis

Male athlete of the year

Jeff Cotton, Idaho football; Trevon Allen, Idaho basketball

Women’s team of the year

Idaho basketball

Men’s team of the year

LCSC cross country, LCSC basketball

Women’s coach of the year

Jon Newlee, Idaho basketball

Men’s coach of the year

Mike Collins, LCSC cross country; Austin Johnson, LCSC basketball

Tags

Recommended for you