Area athletes named finalists for NIAHOF awards

COEUR D’ALENE — Athletes, teams and coaches from several area high schools and the University of Idaho were announced as finalists Saturday for the annual North Idaho Athletic Hall of Fame awards.
The NIAHOF honors District I-II high school athletes, coaches and teams for their outstanding play, along with the athletes, coaches and teams from Idaho, Lewis-Clark State College and North Idaho College. The awards cover the 2019 academic spring season and the 2019-20 academic fall and winter seasons.
Nominations for each category are reviewed by the NIAHOF committee, which selects finalists for each category. A winner is then selected. Winners normally are announced at the banquet, but this year will be released through the media and will be announced April 26.
Previously, five individuals were selected for induction into the Hall of Fame. Those who were selected were Idaho women’s basketball player Emily Sann (nee Faurholt) and football players Jason Shelt and Robert Young, former Coeur d’Alene High and University of Montana standout Ann Jaworski (nee Schwenke), and long-time high school teacher, coach, administrator and basketball official Jim Wilund, who is from Lewiston. Those five will be inducted into the Hall in 2021.
Anyone who purchased tickets online for this year’s banquet will receive an email notice of their refund.
Here are the area’s finalists for each award:
Boys’ golf
Bryden Brown, Moscow
Girls’ golf
Makena Rauch, Moscow
Boys’ track (Class 1A-3A)
Cooper Hewett, Kendrick
Girls’ track (Class 1A-3A)
Cassidy Lustig, Kendrick
Boys’ tennis
Derek Wendt, Moscow
Softball (Class 1A-3A)
Megan Brocke, Kendrick; Mikacia Bartosz, Genesee
Baseball (Class 1A-3A)
Kyle Lynas, Potlatch
Boys’ soccer
Evan Odberg, Moscow
Boys’ cross country
Korben Bujnicki, Moscow
Girls’ cross country
Laurel Hicke, Moscow
Volleyball (Class 4A)
Peyton Claus, Moscow
Volleyball (Class 1A-3A)
Lindsey Kwate, Troy; Morgan Blazzard, Troy; Eliza Olson, Kendrick
Football (Class 4A)
Chad Redinger, Moscow
Football (Class 1A-3A)
Dillon Sperber, Genesee; Chase Burke, Kendrick
Boys’ swimming
Isaac Pimentel, Moscow
Girls’ basketball (Class 1A-3A)
Mya Brown, Kendrick
Boys’ basketball (Class 1A-3A)
Will Casebolt, Logos
Wrestling (Class 1A-3A)
Kelton Saad, Potlatch
Girls’ high school team of the year (Class 1A-3A)
Kendrick softball, Troy volleyball
Boys’ high school team of the year (Class 1A-3A)
Potlatch baseball
Girls’ high school coach of the year (Class 1A-3A)
Morgan LeBlanc, Kendrick softball; Deborah Blazzard, Troy volleyball
Boys’ high school coach of the year (Class 1A-3A)
Jim Shepherd, Potlatch baseball
Girls’ athlete of the year (Class 1A-3A)
Lindsey Kwate, Troy; Morgan Blazzard, Troy; Mya Brown, Kendrick.
Boys’ athlete of the year (Class 4A-5A)
Chad Redinger, Moscow
Boys’ athlete of the year (Class 1A-3A)
Cooper Hewett, Kendrick
Female athlete of the year
Sophie Hausmann, Idaho golf; Marianna Petrei, Idaho tennis
Male athlete of the year
Jeff Cotton, Idaho football; Trevon Allen, Idaho basketball
Women’s team of the year
Idaho basketball
Men’s team of the year
LCSC cross country, LCSC basketball
Women’s coach of the year
Jon Newlee, Idaho basketball
Men’s coach of the year
Mike Collins, LCSC cross country; Austin Johnson, LCSC basketball