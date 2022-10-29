Area athletes stride for glory

Logos’ Sara Casebolt crosses the line in first at the Class 1A district cross country meet in Lewiston on Wednesday.

 August Frank/Daily News

Today, almost 1,000 high school runners will converge on the Lewis-Clark State College Cross Country Trail to determine 10 individual and team state champions in the sport.

The Logos girls already know how it feels to hold up a championship trophy. The Knights edged out Raft River to win their first Class 1A team title in 2021 at Eagle Island State Park in Eagle, Idaho. Returning runner Sara Casebolt led the way for Logos with a fifth-place finish in that race with a time of 19 minutes, 59.88 seconds.

The girls will look to defend their title at 1:30 p.m., and the boys compete at 3 p.m. in the final meet of the day.

