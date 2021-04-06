Several area athletes and teams are up for honors as the North Idaho Athletic Hall of Fame announced its high school award finalists for 2021.
The Hall of Fame will conduct a banquet at 6:30 p.m. April 17 at the Coeur d’Alene Resort. Cost to attend is $29.43, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Physical distancing and all COVID-19 protocols will be in place. The only way to attend is by purchasing tickets at nihof.org. Athletes and coaches who are nominated for awards receive one free ticket but must confirm they are attending with their school’s athletic director. No tickets will be sold at the door.
Only fall 2020 and 2020-21 winter sports athletes will be honored because the pandemic canceled spring sports a year ago. No college teams or athletes will be honored.
New this year is the North Idaho Athletic Hall of Fame Hagadone High Character Award, which will be presented to one male and female athlete from each high school. It is named after Duane Hagadone, who founded the North Idaho Athletic Hall of Fame 58 years ago. The award honors a student-athlete who excelled in the classroom and as a teammate; has outstanding work ethic and integrity; displays sportsmanship and true character.
Also during the event, four individuals will be inducted into the North Idaho Athletic Hall of Fame. The previously announced inductees include former University of Idaho football players Jason Shelt and Rob Young, and former North Idaho College and Washington State athlete and high school coach Dick Schultz.
Finalists for major girls’ awards include Prairie and Kendrick basketball and Genesee volleyball; Moscow’s Angela Lassen as Class 4A-5A top athlete; Genesee’s Claira Osborne, and Kendrick’s Rose Stewart and Erin Morgan for Class 1A-3A top athlete.
Finalists for major boys’ awards include Lapwai basketball and Logos country; the Wildcats’ Zachary Eastman for coach of the year; Lewiston’s Kash Lang and Moscow’s Benny Kitchel and Tyler Skinner for Class 4A-5A top athlete; and Deary’s Brayden Stapleton and Kendrick’s Ty Koepp for Class 1A-3A top athlete.
All of the area finalists are:
GIRLS’ SOCCER — Ava Jakich-Kunze, Moscow
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL — 3A-1A: Morgan Blazzard, Troy; Rose Stewart, Kendrick
GIRLS’ SWIMMING — Helen Schumaker, Ally Crossland, Moscow
BOYS’ SWIMMING — Isaac Pimentel, Reid Johnson, Moscow
FOOTBALL — 5A-4A: Jonah Ellis, Chad Redinger, Moscow; 3A-1A: Ty Koepp, Kendrick
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL — 3A-1A: Claire Osborne, Genesee; Erin Morgan, Kendrick
BOYS’ BASKETBALL — 3A-1A: Brayden Stapleton, Deary
WRESTLING — 3A-1A: Gabe Prather, Potlatch
GIRLS TEAM OF THE YEAR — Kendrick basketball; Genesee volleyball.
BOYS’ TEAM OF THE YEAR — Logos cross country
FEMALE HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETE OF THE YEAR — 5A-4A: Angela Lassen, Moscow. 3A-1A: Claira Osborne, Genesee; Rose Stewart, Kendrick; Erin Morgan, Kendrick.
MALE HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETE OF THE YEAR — 5A-4A: Benny Kitchel, Tyler Skinner, Moscow. 3A-1A: Brayden Stapleton, Deary; Ty Koepp, Kendrick