Coyotes get blanked
The Palouse Coyotes 19U gave up five runs in each of the first two innings and lost 12-0 to the Crew Baseball Club of Spokane Valley on Sunday in the Palouse Summer Series tournament. The game was called after four innings.
Carson Coulter batted 2-for-2 for the Coyotes (14-10), and Brady Wells doubled in his only at-bat.
A full box score was unavailable.
Palouse 000 0—0 4 1
Crew 552 x—12 7 1
Yotes rout west-side Series foes
In a Saturday game, Coyotes pitcher Hayden Thompson tossed a three-hit complete game while his offense compiled 10 hits to sprint past ExploSwing Northwest of the Seattle area 10-2 during the Palouse Summer Series.
Thompson threw 79 pitches in five innings, fanning five against three walks and two runs allowed.
The Coyotes broke open a 5-2 game in the fourth, when they saw five players reach base in eight at-bats. Offensively, Ryan Bickelhaupt drove in two with a triple, and Tanner Richartz plated a pair with a single and a sacrifice fly.
Thompson and Zac Lombard added two singles apiece.
ExploSwing 000 20— 2 3 3
Palouse 032 5x—10 10 1
Connor Beatty, Kai Drotz (3), Michael Parkman (4) and Delano Calimlim; Hayden Thompson and Carson Coulter. W—Thompson. L—Beatty.
ExploSwing hits — Beatty 2 (2B), Parkman.
Palouse hits — Thompson 2, Zac Lombard 2, Ryan Bickelhaupt (3B), Hyatt Utzman (2B), Mitch LaVielle, Tanner Richartz, Kolby Sisk.